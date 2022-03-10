CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no need to stick with the band your Apple Watch came with. Find one that suits your style from Amazon, Nordstrom and more. Amazon

Maybe you've grown tired of your original Apple Watch band. Maybe you want to find a fun new color to match your spring outfits, or complete your back-to-the-office look. Good news: There are plenty of terrific Apple Watch band styles available -- many of which are on sale now.

These accessories are sold at Nordstrom, Amazon and more stores, by a variety of known brands.

Below, switch things up with the best Apple Watch bands for all budgets, via brands such as Nomad, Coach, OtterBox and more. Make sure to pick an option that fits the Apple Watch you currently own.

Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap

Nordstrom

Upgrade your watch band with this scratch-resistant stainless steel strap. It's compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6, SE, and all previous versions of the Apple Watch in 42mm or 44mm. It has a buckle closure.

Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap, $120

Find it in silver and graphite for the Apple Watch 7 and older as well.

Nomad stainless steel Apple Watch strap, $250

Apple Milanese Loop Apple Watch band

Amazon

This fully magnetic, Apple-branded watch band comes in silver, graphite and gold for 41 mm and 45 mm watches. It offers a fresh take on a 19th-century Milanese design. Its stainless steel mesh is woven on specialized Italian machines.

Apple Milanese Loop Apple Watch band, $99

Apple Sport Loop Apple Watch band

Amazon

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and for 41 mm and 45 mm watches.

Apple Sport Loop Apple Watch band, $49

Apple Leather Link Apple Watch band

Amazon

This Venezia leather watchband, with a pebbled texture, comes in four colors and two sizes. Buy this Apple-branded magnetic watch band for 41 mm and 45 mm watches.

Apple Leather Link Apple Watch band, $99

Coach flower mesh Apple Watch band

Nordstrom

Make your Apple Watch look more formal with this mesh band from Coach. It has an eye-catching, two-tone blossom appliqué and a safety clasp closure. It's meant for 38mm and 40 mm watches.

Coach has a wide variety of Apple Watch bands. You can see the full line of Coach Apple Watch bands here.

Coach flower mesh Apple Watch band, $125

Tory Burch McGraw Leather Band for Apple Watch

Nordstrom

Try this classic-looking brown leather band with a Tory Burch logo. It's compatible with the Apple Watch 6 and older in 42mm and 44mm sizes.

Tory Burch makes a wide range of upscale Apple Watch bands. You can view all the Tory Burch Apple Watch bands here.

Tory Burch Mcgraw Leather Band for Apple Watch, $95

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pack)

Amazon

Grab a five-pack of these uber-affordable silicone Apple Watch bands to switch your look anytime. They come in four sizes, to fit the watch you own, plus in seven colors. Be sure to check the coupon box to save an extra 10%.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pack), $11 after coupon (reduced from $20)

OtterBox Apple Watch antimicrobial bands

OtterBox

OtterBox's silicone bands are antimicrobial and come in seven colors. Choose from two sizes in this sweatproof watch band.

OtterBox Apple Watch antimicrobial band 38/40/41mm, $30

OtterBox Apple Watch antimicrobial band 42/44/45mm, $30

Pela Vine watch band for Apple Watch

Pela

Believe it or not, this watch band is compostable. It's compatible with the Apple Watch 7, SE and all older models (40mm and 38mm). It comes in seven colors.

Pela Vine watch band for Apple Watch, $45 (reduced from $50)

