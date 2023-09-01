Save on Apple Watch, Mr. Coffee and more during the Walmart Labor Day 2023 sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

There's no shortage of deals at Walmart for Labor Day weekend. You can find rollbacks and specials on furniture, tech, home goods and so much more right now.

But! Before you order your sale items, consider signing up for Walmart+. The service offers members free same-day delivery of items found in your local store ($35 minimum purchase required), plus free two-day delivery on everything else, with no minimums. Walmart+ members now also get free access to the ad-supported tier of Paramount+.

Walmart+ and Paramount+ subscription bundle: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

The best Labor Day deals at Walmart

Looking for a great Labor Day deal? We found plenty. Here are some of the best deals at the Walmart Labor Day sale.

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to revamp your outdoor sanctuary? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

This 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Why we like the Rattan patio set:

Features a strong frame made with high-quality rattan.

Comes with clear instructions for easy assembly.

Five cushion color options.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android-based smartphones.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Amazon currently has them listed for $99.

These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. They also happen to be iconic in the way that only Apple products are. You know right away when someone is using an Apple device, and they offer that status symbol we've come to expect.

But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, a fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Amazon

Say goodbye to watery iced coffee. This Mr. Coffee coffee maker includes an integrated measuring system that makes it easy to brew the perfect ratio of coffee to ice.

"[The coffee maker is] easy to use, easy to clean and a nice compact size," wrote one reviewer. "Iced coffee is perfect! I customize my drinks exactly as I like. This purchase will pay for itself very quickly by not spending five plus dollars at Starbucks or Dunkin.'"

It normally retails for $47 at Walmart, but right now you can score it for $30.

Why we like Mr. Coffee iced and hot coffee maker:

This device can brew iced coffee in less than four minutes.

You don't need a pod to brew coffee.

You get more bang for your buck: The device includes a reusable tumbler, lid and straw.

