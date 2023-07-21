Save 66% on this top-rated patio set during the Wayfair Outdoor Clearance sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The summer is in full swing with hot weather and even hotter deals. If you're spending more time outside, you may want to invest in some new outdoor seating. But if the thought of buying a whole bunch of new patio furniture makes you sweat more than a 90-degree day, you're in luck -- Wayfair's Outdoor Clearance sales event is going on now, and the furniture retailer has an incredible deal on this CBS Essentials reader-favorite patio set from Lark Manor.

This four-person patio set includes a loveseat, two patio chairs and a table. All pieces are crafted from solid acacia wood. The chairs and loveseat come with comfortable yet durable cushions suitable for year-round use. Normally priced at over $1,100, this 4.5-star-rated patio set is just $380 at Wayfair.

While the price may be low right now, reviewers say that the set doesn't feel cheap. "I can't believe the quality of the wood! Not flimsy at all," wrote one Wayfair buyer.

"This patio set is so cute and fits perfectly on my front porch," adds another reviewer. The price was well worth the quality of this furniture!"

The set is currently available in three in-stock colors. One color option has already sold out, so don't delay.

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $380 (reduced from $1,103)

Best Wayfair Outdoor Clearance deals

You can shop the full Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale by clicking the button below.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $650

These bohemian-looking outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

You can save an extra 15% by using code SAVE15 at Wayfair checkout.

Choose from five colors. Inventory is limited.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $553 after coupon (reduced from $938)

17 Stories freestanding wood-burning pizza oven: $180



An outdoor pizza oven is a great purchase for families or those that like to entertain over the summer. This 17 Stories wood-burning pizza oven is made with steel and can be used outdoors. It has sturdy wheels and an ergonomic handle for easy moving and storage. It also features a built-in thermometer to help you cook pizzas to perfection.

The best part is that it's currently 40% off during the Wayfair Outdoor Clearance event. Rated 4.4 stars.

17 Stories freestanding wood-burning pizza oven, $180 (reduced from $345)

Sand and Sable Norris wide outdoor loveseat with cushions: $320

This deep-seated outdoor loveseat features a mix of modern and rustic-inspired design elements. It's made with solid acacia wood and a weather-resistant metal frame. Rated 4.6 stars.

Sand and Sable Norris wide outdoor loveseat with cushions, $320 (reduced from $919)

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table: $553



This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious summer paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

No assembly is required. Use code "SAVE15" to get it for 15% off.

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table, $553 with coupon (reduced from $650)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $240

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of a wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading. Rated 4.5 stars.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $240 (reduced from $400)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $1,156



This outdoor dining set is currently marked down at Wayfair. It includes eight chairs with cushions. It's on sale for 64% off, but you can save an extra 15% with code "SAVE15".

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $1,156 after coupon (reduced from $3,780)

Winston Porter Alfonsi 6-person outdoor dining set: $750

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Winston Porter Alfonsi six-person outdoor dining set, $750 (reduced from $2,524)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $600

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $560 (reduced from $950)

