Some warehouse clubs are raising fees. Sam's Club cut its membership fee to $15 in September

While some warehouse clubs have raised their yearly membership rates in September, Sam's Club has a deal that'll save you up to $60 when you sign up for a new membership this month.

Now through Sept. 27, 2024, Sam's Club is offering standard memberships for just $15 for your first year, reduced from $50. Sam's Club Plus memberships are an even better deal -- they're just $50 for your first year, reduced from $110. (We recommend the Sam's Club Plus membership because it offers 2% Sam's Cash back on your Sam's Club purchases.)

When you consider that Sam's Club recently made a number of upgrades to its membership tiers just last month, there's never been a better time to join as a new member. Grab this limited-time membership deal by tapping the buttons below. Then read on to learn about all the new limited-time-only September offers you can take advantage of once you're a member.

Earn up to $170 in Sam's Club Cash and savings in September

There are so many new offers at Sam's Club in September that we wanted to organize them all here for your convenience. Tap the links below to read more about each of these offers that interest you, or just scroll down and read them all. Don't worry about having to pick and choose -- you can score all the offers below you meet the eligibility requirements for.

We're huge fans of Sam's Club here at CBS Essentials. The retailer offers just about all the name-brand groceries and home essentials your family needs at great prices -- it's a smart way to keep your summer food budget in check. Buying in bulk is convenient too, especially when it comes to things you don't want to run out of, like paper towels and toilet paper. And, of course, we love the Sam's Club Café, which offers a quarter-pound hot dog and a 30-ounce soda for just $1.38.

There are a lot of lesser-known benefits to a Sam's Club membership as well. Did you know you can save big on tires (and have them installed)? Did you Sam's Club can fill prescriptions for you, with some generics free for Sam's Club Plus members? And did you know that Sam's Club has a ton of gift card deals, which means a Sam's Club membership can save you money at other stores you shop at?

Sam's Club memberships normally cost $50 per year. Now through Sept. 27, 2024, you can get a Sam's Club membership for just $15. Sign up and you can start saving money immediately. Terms apply. See the Sam's Club site for more details.

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.



There are so many trendy Sam's Club finds

Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations.



Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Join Sam's Club Plus for $50



The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members and earn Sam's Cash on club purchases. Sam's Club Plus is normally $110 per year, but right now, new members can get a Sam's Club Plus membership for $50. This deal is available through Sept. 27, 2024 for new members.

Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% Sam's Cash on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop some sales before other Sam's Club members. Terms apply. See the Sam's Club site for more details.

Get $10 in Sam's Cash when you try curbside pickup, delivery from club or express delivery



In August, Sam's Club upgraded its Club level membership to include free curbside pickup on orders of $50 or more. Sam's Club Plus members got an upgrade too, in the form of free delivery from your local club on orders of $50 or more.

To entice you to give these convenient ways of shopping a try, Sam's Club is offering $10 in Sam's Cash when you try curbside pickup or delivery from club for the first time. Need your order delivered in hours? You can score this $10 Sam's Cash offer when you try Express delivery for the first time (an $8 Express delivery fee applies).

This limited-time offer expires Sept. 30, 2024. See the Sam's Club site for more details.

Get up to $30 in Sam's Cash at the online clothing and footwear event



There is a huge online clothing and footwear sale at Sam's Club in September, making it the perfect opportunity to refresh your family's wardrobe for the coming fall and winter weather. And the more you buy, the more you'll save.

Spend $50 on clothing and footwear online, and you'll get a $10 Sam's Cash reward. Spend $75 on clothing and footwear, and the reward increases to $20 in Sam's Cash. Spend $100 or more at the event, you'll get the maximum reward of $30 in Sam's Cash.

Member's Mark clothing is already a great value, so you won't want to miss this offer. Click the button below to see all the eligible items on sale. But hurry, this offer is only good through Sept. 30, 2024.

Get $10 in Sam's Cash when you try Scan & Go in club



Scan & Go is one of our favorite ways to shop at Sam's Club in person. It's so easy to use. Just open the Sam's Club app, tap Scan & Go at the bottom and start scanning barcodes as you add items to your shopping cart. You pay in the app when you're done, and show your exit code on the way out of the store. You can even order items to pick up at the Sam's Club Café using Scan & Go.

If that's not a good enough reason to try Scan & Go, how about this? First time users of Scan & Go will receive $10 off their basket when they scan a barcode in club now through Sept. 30, 2024. See a Sam's Club associate for more details.

Get a $50 statement credit when you open a new Sam's Club credit account



The free money offers just don't stop at Sam's Club this month -- and this is a big one. Members will receive a $50 statement credit when they open up a new Sam's Club credit account and use it to make $50 in Sam's Club purchases within the first 30 days. The savings continue as you use the card: The Sam's Club Mastercard gives Club members 1% Sam's Cash rewards and Plus members an extra 3% Sam's Cash rewards (for a total of 5% Sam's Cash rewards) on Sam's Club purchases.

See the Sam's Club site for more details on this offer, including all the important financial fine print.

Sam's Club will pay you $5 to get your flu or COVID shot



Yes, you read that right -- there's a Sam's Club pharmacy offer that'll save you money when protecting yourself from rising COVID-19 numbers. Members will save $5 on their basket when they get a flu shot, and/or $5 when they get a COVID shot.

You can get up to $10 in total, and there's a limit one offer per cardholder. See your local Sam's Club pharmacy for more details.