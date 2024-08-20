Sam's Club just unlocked a new perk to being a Plus Member: Free delivery from club

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sam's Club.

Sam's Club Plus Members will be able to get free delivery from club on orders over $50 starting August 19, 2024. Sam's Club

Attention Sam's Club Members and those who are thinking about becoming Sam's Club Members: The membership club just unlocked a great new benefit for you. Starting on August 19, 2024, Club Members can get free curbside pickup on orders of $50 or more. Sam's Club Plus Members will get a new perk too: free delivery from club on orders of $50 or more.

These changes make your local Sam's Club a more convenient place to shop than ever before.

What are all the Sam's Club membership benefit changes?

Here's a full list of what's changing at Sam's Club on August 19, 2024.

Changes for Club Members:

Starting August 19, Club Members will get free curbside pickup on orders of $50 or more.

Sam's Club will continue to offer delivery from club to Club Members for a $12 fee, with no minimums.

Changes for Plus Members:

Starting August 19, Plus Members will get free delivery from club on eligible orders of $50 or more. Get delivery same day (order by 1 p.m.) or next day. Need it faster? Try Express delivery for an extra $8.



Are there markups on Sam's Club delivery from club orders?

No. Unlike at other membership clubs, Sam's Club Members pay the same price whether they're shopping in-club or ordering for delivery from club. Instant Savings are automatically applied. Note, however, that Plus Members do not earn Sam's Cash on delivery orders.

How does Sam's Club curbside pickup work?

Sam's Club

Want to give your new Sam's Club free curbside pickup perk a try, Club Members?

Sam's Club curbside pickup is really easy to use. Just start your order in the Sam's Club app and choose pickup at checkout. Remember, there's no fee if your order is $50 or more (pre-tax). When your order is ready, park in one of the designated curbside pickup parking spots at Sam's Club and check in online or by text. A Sam's Club staff member will load your order in your vehicle for you.

Can't get to Sam's Club yourself? You can assign a designated pickup person to get your order for you at your local Sam's Club.

How close do you need to live to a Sam's Club to get at-home delivery?

Sam's Club currently offers at-home delivery to residences within a 15-mile radius of a club location. The company notes that it's working to expand its delivery radius.

Last chance to join Sam's Club for $20 in August

Sam's Club is offering a August membership deal right now, but time is running out. New members can join at the Club level for just $20 for your first year. That's a savings of 60% off the usual $50 yearly membership fee. Note that you'll need to be a new Sam's Club member, and you'll need to opt in to auto-renew.

This is a limited-time offer, ending Aug. 23, 2024. So tap the button below to sign up for Sam's Club now at the discounted $20 rate.

Why you should upgrade to Sam's Club Plus



There are a lot of perks to a Sam's Club membership, but there are even more when you upgrade to Sam's Club Plus. You'll get free shipping and fresh grocery delivery from club on eligible orders of $50 or more, free curbside pickup, 2% Sam's Cash back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off eyeglasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before other Sam's Club members. Terms apply. See the Sam's Club site for more details.

The wholesale club also has a deal for anyone who wants to become a Sam's Club Plus Member. Right now, you can get $50 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. That brings the annual price down to $60.

Again, note that you'll need to be a new member and opt in to auto-renew to score this deal. This offer ends Aug. 23, 2024.