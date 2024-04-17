The 5 trendiest finds at Sam's Club in April 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sam's Club

We love warehouse stores like Sam's Club because they offer all the essentials a family needs at an excellent value. But did you know that Sam's Club is also the ideal place to discover new and trendy products to level up your home, get things organized and prepare for the warmer weather to come this spring and summer?

Wondering what's hot at Sam's Club right now? The retailer has a new Trending Items page to showcase all the hottest finds the Sam's Club has to offer. You'll find the latest viral products, must-see tech drops from the hottest brands, cost-saving lookalikes, and unexpected finds bound to make you say "wow."

Read on to discover our top Sam's Club Trending Item picks for April 2024, or tap the button below to view the full collection of 30 items. Remember, this list will change with time, so be sure to stop back at Sam's Club website regularly so you can be the first to score the next new find.

The trendiest finds at Sam's Club this month

From upgrades that add comfort to your home to shoes that make you feel like you're wearing nothing at all, here are our favorite trending finds at Sam's Club in April.

Give your toilet a luxe upgrade with Bio Bidet

Sam's Club

If you haven't tried a bidet yet, you're missing out. Bidets are eco-friendly, reducing your reliance on toilet paper. A bidet may also be more gentle on your skin and easier to use for those with mobility issues.

This fully featured Bio Bidet model, currently $70 off at Sam's Club, is the ultimate do-it-yourself bathroom upgrade. You'll love the heated seat and multiple water temperature settings, especially on those cold spring nights. You'll also love the built-in night light and slow-closing lid designed to reduce nighttime disturbance. Reviewers say the 4.2-star-rated bidet is easy to install, and the included control panel is easy to use.

This genius water bowl disinfects itself with UV-C light

Sam's Club

You love your pets. So why let them drink stale, dirty water? The Petkit Eversweet Wireless 3 Pro UVC is a 1.8-liter capacity, stainless steel pet water fountain with a UV-C pump that sterilizes the water and kills harmful bacteria. Multi-layer filtration removes hair, dust and other impurities that may be lurking in Fido's next sip.

We love that the Eversweet fountain connects to the Petkit app, so you can change the water flow settings and get alerts when it's time to add more water (every 5-7 days) or replace the filter (4-8 weeks).

Find it at Sam's Club for $65.

These Hey Dude shoes make you feel like you're shoeless

Sam's Club

What makes Hey Dude shoes so darn popular? Wear them once and you'll know -- they combine the stylish look of a shoe with the comfort of slippers. They're made with a durable rubber sole and feature memory foam insoles.

"Super comfortable and easy to wear," says one Sam's Club reviewer. "Feels like I am shoeless."

"Most comfortable shoe ever," says another verified buyer.

Hey Dude shoes can sell for as much as $65 when you buy them directly from the manufacturer, but you can buy the men's Hey Dude Wally Sox for just $40 at Sam's Club. Find them in a variety of colorways.

Save up to $22,000 on fine jewelry at Sam's Club

Sam's Club

Are you planning an engagement or wedding? Then you should know that Sam's Club is the ideal place to shop for fine jewelry. You can find top-quality pieces that are sure to impress at an incredible value. Who wouldn't want to be proposed to with this 4.07-carat total weight round diamond solitaire ring in 18K white gold? It has an appraised value of more than $200,000, but you can buy it at Sam's Club for $79,999.

One of this month's top jewelry finds at Sam's Club is also one of the biggest deals you'll find at the store. This stunning natural untreated blue sapphire ring (seen here) is made of 14K white gold. The center sapphire, weighing 6.03 carats, is surrounded by a 0.55 carat total weight diamonds halo. Regularly $45,000, this ring is almost half off at Sam's Club, or $22,999. It's the ultimate luxe Mother's Day gift for someone with a September birthday.

Lounge on a dog bed designed for people for under $100

Sam's Club

Dog beds for people went viral last year, and for good reason -- they look so darn cozy! The only issue with adding a human-sized dog bed to your home was the price: They sold for $500 or more.

Fortunately, Sam's Club has come to the rescue, offering the Fond + Found large cozy human dog bed (68" x 38" x 10"), with a cool gel memory foam base, for just under $100. It's filled with high-resilience, supportive foam, and features a side pocket and even a cupholder. The cover is removable and machine washable. It's the perfect place for a quick mid-day nap with your favorite furry friend.

