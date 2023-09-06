Pre-orders for the new GoPro HERO 12 Black action camera start today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new GoPro HERO 12 Black action camera is available for pre-order starting today and ships September 13. GoPro

Starting today, you can pre-order the new GoPro HERO 12 Black action camera directly from GoPro's website. You'll also be able to check out our in-depth review coming soon. But, if you want to be among the first to experience this feature-packed camera for yourself, head over to GoPro's website right now.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: An action camera that's not just for adventurers

The GoPro HERO 12 Black action camera is available for pre-order today from the GoPro website. GoPro

You don't need to be an outdoor adventurer to truly enjoy shooting video or snapping still photos using the latest GoPro HERO 12 Black action camera. Sure, this new model is great for capturing incredibly immersive and crystal-clear video from a first- or third-person perspective while you're engaged in an activity like skiing, scuba diving, biking, snowboarding or skydiving, but this camera is also great for everyday use. The HERO 12 Black is ideal for capturing video of your kids or recording highlights from your next vacation –- which makes it suitable for just about anyone. The new interface makes it as easy to use as a point-and-shoot camera.

Like its predecessors, the GoPro HERO 12 Black is small, lightweight and incredibly durable. It can function in virtually any temperature and is waterproof, so you can take it places you'd never consider bringing a regular digital camera. And thanks to the massive GoPro ecosystem, the camera can be customized with mods, mounts and accessories that allow you to capture breathtaking photos or video from any angle or perspective, in a wide range of resolutions and using the field of view that best fits the situation.

The new GoPro HERO 12 Black is chock full of new features that makes the camera more versatile than ever, yet you still get the familiar camera design that includes a 1.4-inch color display on the front and a 2.27-inch color touchscreen display on the back. Use the camera to shoot video at up to 5.3K(60) or 4K(120), for example. Still images are captured at 27MP. With the new Max Lens Mod 2.0, it's now possible to record ultra-wide footage with a 177-degree field of view. Your content will appear incredibly smooth, whatever activity you're engaged in, thanks to GoPro's enhanced HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization. And with the addition of HDR, the camera can capture rich color and detail like never before.

Along with a wide range of new video and still image shooting features, one exciting enhancement is that the GoPro Enduro rechargeable batteries now last up to twice as long, so you can record continuous 5.3K(30) video for up to 1.5 hours or 1080p(30) video for up to 2.5 hours per charge, for example.

To be among the first to get your hands on the GoPro HERO 12 Black, you pre-order the GoPro HERO 12 Black camera today for $400, or choose the HERO 12 Black + Accessories Bundle for $450. The HERO 12 Black + Max Lens Mod 2.0 can be ordered for $480. At the time of purchase, add a one year GoPro Subscription for the discounted price of $25. The camera ships starting September 13.

Related content from CBS Essentials