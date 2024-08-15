Save 45% on a handheld fan that doubles as a power bank for your smartphone

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

August weather has so far been brutal, making most outdoor activities very uncomfortable. If you want to get outside and soak up the summer sun but don't want to bake under the heat, get yourself a handheld fan. It won't have the same effect as AC, but it may provide some relief while you commute to work, walk around your neighborhood, chill out in your backyard or visit a theme park and more.

The best handheld fan for all of that? We like the Jisulife handheld mini fan. Jisulife makes our favorite neck fan, which customers have been buying in droves since recommending it here at CBS Essentials. As such, we're confident the brand's mini fan will produce similar much-needed relief during those sweltering summer days. But the best part may be that this rechargeable fan doubles as a power bank when your phone needs a bit of recharging.

Right now, you can get this bestselling handheld fan for just $14 at Amazon, or 45% off. Take advantage of this deal today before the discount disappears.

Jisulife handheld mini fan: Save 45%

This handheld mini fan is convenient in more ways than one. It's small enough to fit in most purses or the pocket of your jeans, measuring about five inches in length.

We're impressed with how long the battery lasts. When used on the lower speed setting, it'll operate for 19 hours, while the higher speed setting allows for 12 hours of use. The battery only takes two to three hours to charge via a USB cord. And when it is fully charged, you can also use this as a power bank. Just keep in mind that this may drain the battery sooner, especially when using the fan at the same time.

In addition to its fantastic battery life, the Jisulife handheld mini fan stands out for its extra features. It can be configured into a desk fan, offering two different height options with its bendable, footed base. The two feet at the base are actually ears that, when the fan is folded up, align with the sweet bear nose printed on the front of the fan. This, in combination with the unconventional color options (for a fan), including pink, light green, and blue, make for a product that is both functional as well as fun to use.

When closed, you'll also find a small flashlight at the bottom of the fan. With all that the Jisulife handheld mini fan has to offer, it's not surprising that the fan has a 4.6-star rating (out of more than 56,600 ratings on Amazon).

One reviewer called this product "the best little fan I've ever owned," adding: "I took this bad boy to Europe in the dead of July and it saved my life!!!! People in Europe don't have AC as powerful as the ones in America and if it wasn't for this fan we would've died."

Another customer called this fan "small but mighty," adding: "Love these fans. We have three so far and they're so great. Super small and can fit into a purse or backpack and the fan speed is awesome. We use them for theme parks, school field days and anytime we travel to the beach. They charge quickly too."