Patagonia Winter Sale: Save up to 40% on Patagonia fleeces, backpacks, kids' clothing and more

Patagonia

Patagonia's Winter Sale is going on now through Feb 8. This is the perfect time to stock up on new clothing and gear from the popular outdoor apparel brand, as tons of popular styles are up to 40% off.

Patagonia baby Hi-Loft down sweater hoody, $90 (reduced from $149)

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal hoody, $53 (reduced from $89)

Patagonia women's Better Sweater 1/4 zip fleece, $77

You can find deals for the whole family at Patagonia's Winter sale. Shop cozy winter styles for kids and adults along with deals on gear, like backpacks. Check out our favorites below or shop all of the deals on Patagonia's website.

Shop a selection of our favorite deals at the sale below, or check out all of the deals here.

Patagonia everyday beanie: $23

Patagonia

Patagonia beanies are very popular due to their high quality and cute but fairly minimalist design. The beanies are made with 50% postindustrial recycled cotton and 47% recycled polyester. The remaining 3% is other fiber yarn.

Save $16 on a Patagonia everyday beanie now during the Patagonia Winter Sale. There are two colors on sale: Steam Blue and Cabin Gold.

Patagonia everyday beanie: $23 (reduced from $39)

Patagonia Black Hole pack: $89

Patagonia

This Patagonia Black Hole pack is described as a burly 25-liter daypack with just the right amount of space to haul your daily essentials. It's made with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing.

Patagonia Black Hole pack, $89 (reduced from $149)

Patagonia women's Better Sweater 1/4 zip fleece: $77

Patagonia

Patagonia's fleece pullovers and jackets are an everyday staple for many people. This cozy fleece pullover is made with 100% recycled polyester fleece pullover and dyed with a special eco-friendly, low-impact dying process.

Patagonia women's Better Sweater 1/4 zip fleece, $77

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal hoody: $53

Patagonia

If you're in need of a cozy, new hoodie, check out this deal on the Patagonia Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal hoody. You can choose from three on-sale color options.

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge Stripe Uprisal hoody, $53 (reduced from $89)

Patagonia baby Hi-Loft down sweater hoody: $89

Patagonia

There are also plenty of deals on cozy kids' clothing at the Patagonia Winter Sale. This insulated down jacket comes in eight on-sale color options. Sizes range from 3-5m to 5T.

Patagonia baby Hi-Loft down sweater hoody, $89 (reduced from $149)

