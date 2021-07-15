CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the season. Cardmembers get early access (as in, right now), followed by the rest of us two weeks later. For both parties, it's basically like Black Friday in July, especially for fashionistas looking for a wardrobe refresh: The luxury department store slashes prices on some of its most sought-after items of the current season -- and even brand-new fall arrivals.

With this year's shopping extravaganza just around the corner, CBS Essentials has all the information you need to get your shopping list ready for the one-of-a-kind sale, including when sale items will be revealed, how to shop early and the exact day the sale officially kicks off.

What is Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom has a few big sales every year. The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale runs twice annually, once in late spring (usually coinciding with Memorial Day) and also late fall. The anniversary sale is considered the company's signature sale.

While most major retailers use their sales to get rid of last season's merchandise, what sets this sale apart is that shoppers can get the most current clothing accessories and home items -- including back-to-school items -- at the store's best prices of the season. Once the sale is over, all items return to regular price, making it a great opportunity to get all of your shopping done for the entire family.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Nordstrom has revealed that this year's sale will run from July 28 until August 8. Cardmembers are already getting early sale access.

Can you preview the sale?

One way Nordstrom helps shoppers plan ahead for the sale is by offering an Anniversary Sale preview, starting July 6. Customers can preview sale items and save their favorites to a wish list, so they can check out faster when it's time to shop.

Is there early access for anyone?

One of the major perks of becoming a Nordstrom cardmember -- in addition to saving money and racking up points for discounts on future purchases -- is that you can shop the Anniversary Sale earlier than everyone else. This year's early-access shopping has already begun. The department store suggests shopping early, as their most popular items sell out quickly every year. Cardmembers also have the option of curbside pickup and free two-day shipping in their top 20 markets. Apply for a Nordstrom credit card here.

What brands will be included in this year's sale?

While Nordstrom has yet to reveal the exact items that will be on sale during this year's event, they have offered a sneak peek on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale homepage. This year there are more than 100 new brands part of the sale, including Outdoor Research, IVL Collection, Club Monaco, Dyson, Jenni Kayne and Reiss, as well as customer favorites Nike, Ugg, Veronica Beard, Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Steve Madden, Charlotte Tilbury and more.