Where to find N95 masks amid the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge

N95 masks plus being vaccinated are your best protection against the Omicron variant. Getty Images

For the last two years, people across the world have been donning cloth masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. But given how easily the new Omicron variant spreads, many people are upgrading their multi-layer cloth masks with more protective N95 masks. They're designed to filter at least 95% of all airborne particles.

In fact, some schools and employers are now requiring the use of N95s. The University of Southern California, for example, is requiring faculty, students, staff and visitors wear surgical or N95 masks on campus during the spring 2022 semester.

It's important to pick up an N95 mask that's approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Find the full list of approved N-95 brands here (and all the picks below are NIOSH-approved, naturally). Beware: There are counterfeit N95 masks online, so be sure to check the brand name on the NIOSH site, and to shop at trusted retailers to avoid ending up with a fake.

N95 masks can be tough to track down, but we've found some still available at Lowe's, Home Depot and Amazon below. Add them to your cart now before they're sold out, too.

Honeywell surgical N95 respirator (20 pack)

Amazon

This flexible and lightweight N95 option minimizes pressure points and has a spacious breathing chamber. Find it in a pack of 20.

Honeywell surgical N95 respirator (20 pack), $34

3M Aura N95 respirator (3 pack)

Amazon

These disposable N95 masks by 3M feature an adjustable nose clip, chin tab and a low-profile design that directs air away from the nose panel to reduce eyewear fogging.

3M Aura N95 respirator (pack), $10

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack)

Home Depot

Home Depot has several N95 mask options, including this 25-pack. These N95s have an adjustable nose clip and head strap.

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack), $42

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold disposable respirator (20 pack)



Amazon

This mask has a soft foam nose cushion for maximum comfort. Its humidity- and moisture-resistant filter media repels moisture.

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator (20 pack), $26

