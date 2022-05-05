Watch CBS News
7 stylish sofa beds that are actually comfortable

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guests' stay. Give them an uncomfortable place to sleep and its unlikely they'll want to stay again.  It's even worse is if the sofa is an eyesore, too. If you're in the market for a new couch or futon, invest in a modern and comfortable option that looks good and won't put a crick in their back. We have some great sofa bed options for you to consider.

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons simply lay flat to form a bed. Below, seven eye-catching sofa beds from Amazon, Wayfair, AllModern and more. These comfortable sofa beds are reviewer-loved and range in price from affordable to splurge-worthy.

Denver trundle sleeper sofa

Denver Trundle Sleeper Sofa
Anthropologie

Choose from 14 colors and three fabrics in this classic sleeper sofa from Anthropologie. It comes with two throw pillows and is made to order, so expect its delivery in September.

Denver trundle sleeper sofa, $3,198

$3,198 at Anthropologie

Esteves square arm sofa

Esteves Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair

Choose from gray or beige in this affordable, modern sofa from Hashtag Home, available on Wayfair, that folds down into a bed.

"It was exactly what I needed for my small studio apartment," reviewer Euphrasia says. "I like that the backrest can be lowered halfway for a reclining feel."

Hashtag Home Esteves square arm sofa, $420

$420 at Wayfair

Queer Eye Liam futon

Queer Eye Liam Futon
Walmart

Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This green velvet option from Queer Eye passes as a regular couch. Measuring 79 inches long and 33 inches deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam futon, $389

$389 at Walmart

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper

Monroe Square Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

This gray convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

"What I love is it's super versatile," reviewer Dayna says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper, $1,150

$1,150 at Wayfair

AllModern Helvey sleeper sofa bed

Helvey Sleeper Sofa Bed
AllModern

How cool is this ultra-modern sofa bed? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps. It fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed. 

AllModern Helvey sleeper sofa bed, $1,370

$1,370 at AllModern

Morden Fort velvet reversible sectional sofa bed

Morden Fort velvet reversible sleeper sectional sofa
Amazon

If you're looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in gray or beige. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

"The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over," reviewer Alicia says. "My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV."

Morden Fort velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $909

$909 at Amazon

Mercer41 Cavuoto velvet square arm sofa bed

Cavuoto Velvet Square Arm Sofa Bed
Wayfair

This beige velvet sofa bed has a modern look with stainless steel legs. Find this twin-size sofa bed in six other colors as well. It comes with toss pillows.

Mercer41 Cavuoto velvet square arm sofa bed, $610

$610 at Wayfair

First published on August 11, 2021 / 3:43 PM

