Mitchell & Ness just launched new retro NFL jerseys: Barry Sanders, Eli Manning, Jerry Rice, more

Mitchell & Ness

The 2024-5 NFL season is off to a strong start, making this the perfect time to up your fan gear game with a new jersey. We like Fanatics for officially licensed jerseys from current players, but when it comes to retro-styled gear, Mitchell & Ness is the place to go. That's especially true now that Mitchell & Ness just added a number of NFL legends to its collection of officially licensed retro jerseys.

This latest release of NFL jerseys includes Eli Manning's New York Giants red alternate jersey, a black Ray Lewis 2004 Baltimore Ravens jersey and Emmitt Smith's 1994 Dallas Cowboys jersey.

If you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan, but can't decide if you should wear a Patrick Mahomes jersey or a Travis Kelce jersey, why not go retro with a white 1994 Derrick Thomas Kansas City Chiefs jersey? The drop includes jerseys repping Troy Aikman, Michael Strahan, Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Randy Moss and so many more NFL icons.

These throwback jerseys are a great keepsake for a long-time, die-hard fan. The jerseys are bound to get tons of complements, whether you're wearing one at the stadium or just watching the game at home with friends. Buy one as an early Christmas or Hannukah gift, or as a gift to yourself, before sizes start to sell out.

These high-quality NFL retro jerseys start at $300. Tap the button below to shop the entire drop.

Top Mitchell & Ness NFL retro jerseys

We go all in on a good throwback jersey, and the latest NFL retro jerseys do not disappoint. We love the timeless feel of repping our favorite NFL icons, from Joe Montana to Eli Manning.

Keep reading below for a few of our favorite retro jerseys from the latest drop, or shop the entire collection and search for your favorite NFL legend's retro jersey.

Men's Eli Manning red New York Giants 2004 alternate authentic jersey

Mitchell & Ness

Long before Eli Manning was the co-host of ESPN's "ManningCast" on Monday nights, he was one of the most iconic players ever to wear a New York Giants jersey. The two-time Super Bowl champion (and Tom Brady's nemesis) is still revered at MetLife Stadium, and throughout New York.

The jersey features a 100% polyester mesh body, with a woven jock tag and side splits at the hem. Find it in sizes ranging from small to 3XL.

Manning's retro jersey is $325 at Mitchell & Ness.

Men's Deion Sanders navy Dallas Cowboys 1995 authentic jersey

Mitchell & Ness

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, may be the face of college football now as the outspoken head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, but Sanders was first an NFL legend who helped the Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. Sanders also has a Super Bowl ring with the San Francisco 49ers from Super Bowl XXIX, but it is his time with the Cowboys for which Sanders is most associated.

Like the Eli Manning jersey above, this one also features a 100% polyester mesh body with a woven jock tag and side splits at the hem. Find it in sizes ranging from small to 5XL.

There's never been a better time to be a Deion Sanders fan. This retro jersey is $300.

