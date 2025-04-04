How to watch March Madness championship games for the 2025 NCAA tournament

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A ball in the bench area during a practice session for the Michigan Wolverines ahead of the Sweet Sixteen in the South Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at State Farm Arena on March 27, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

The energy is electric, the stakes are sky-high and college basketball's biggest moment is finally here. March Madness 2025 has delivered weeks of jaw-dropping upsets, clutch performances and unforgettable buzzer-beaters. Now, after an intense road to the Final Four, only four teams in each division remain, and the battle for the NCAA championship is about to reach its thrilling conclusion.

With seasoned powerhouses colliding, this year's tournament has been nothing short of spectacular. Every pass, every three-pointer and every defensive stop could mean the difference between triumph and heartbreak. Whether you're following the men's tournament, the women's bracket or both, the NCAA championship games promise non-stop action that no basketball fan should miss.

Want to know how to catch all the action? We've got you covered with everything you need to watch the NCAA championship games, including game times, TV channels and streaming options. Get ready for the most thrilling games in college basketball!

What time are the NCAA basketball championship games?

The championship games will be the culmination of weeks of intense competition, where the best teams in the nation battle for the ultimate prize. Make sure to mark your calendars for these highly anticipated matchups:

Men's NCAA championship game : Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8:50 p.m. ET

: Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8:50 p.m. ET Women's NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. ET

How can you watch the championship games with cable?

With nationally televised broadcasts of the 2025 NCAA basketball championship games, viewers with cable can catch every highlight, expert analysis and post-game celebration from the comfort of their living room. Here's where you can watch:

Men's championship game : This year, the men's championship game will be broadcast live on CBS, making it easily accessible for cable and satellite subscribers.

: This year, the men's championship game will be broadcast live on CBS, making it easily accessible for cable and satellite subscribers. Women's championship game: The women's game is airing on ABC, ensuring that viewers across the country can tune in without hassle.

To watch, check your local listings for the channel and be sure to tune in before tip-off so you don't miss a second of the action.

How can you stream the championship games without cable?

Cord-cutters don't have to worry about missing the biggest games of the tournament. There are multiple streaming options available to watch the NCAA basketball championship games live, including:

Paramount+ : The ultimate streaming destination for men's NCAA tournament fans, Paramount+ offers live access to CBS broadcasts, letting you experience every game-winning shot as it happens.

: The ultimate streaming destination for men's NCAA tournament fans, Paramount+ offers live access to CBS broadcasts, letting you experience every game-winning shot as it happens. ESPN+ : Your go-to platform for streaming the women's championship game, ESPN+ offers seamless coverage so you never miss a moment of action from Tampa.

: Your go-to platform for streaming the women's championship game, ESPN+ offers seamless coverage so you never miss a moment of action from Tampa. Live TV streaming services : Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV offer live access to CBS and ESPN, making them excellent alternatives for watching both the men's and women's championship games without a cable subscription.

: Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV offer live access to CBS and ESPN, making them excellent alternatives for watching both the men's and women's championship games without a cable subscription. NCAA March Madness app: Stay connected to every highlight, live stream, and exclusive coverage with the NCAA's official March Madness app, available on various devices for real-time game access wherever you are.

With these streaming options, you can enjoy the championship games live from virtually anywhere — no cable required!

Who is in the men's NCAA championship game?

The two teams that will battle for the men's national championship will be determined by the outcome of the Final Four matchups taking place on Saturday, April 5:

Florida vs. Auburn : 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS

: 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS Duke vs. Houston: 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS

These teams have fought through the toughest competition in the country to make it this far, and the winners of these matchups will earn their chance to compete for the title in the championship game on Monday night.

Who is in the women's NCAA championship game?

The women's championship game will feature the winners of the Final Four matchups, which are scheduled for Friday, April 4:

Texas vs. South Carolina : 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN UCLA vs. UConn: 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

With powerhouse programs competing, these games will be must-watch television for basketball fans. The victors will face off in the national championship game on Sunday afternoon.

Full schedule for the Final Four games

The Final Four is where the intensity reaches new heights. Here's the full schedule so you don't miss a second of the action:

Men's Final Four: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Florida vs. Auburn: 6:09 p.m. ET on CBS

Duke vs. Houston: 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS

Women's Final Four: Friday, April 4, 2025

Texas vs. South Carolina: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

UCLA vs. UConn: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

These matchups will decide which teams advance to the championship round and compete for college basketball's most coveted prize.

Where are the Final Four games being played?

The road to the championship will take the remaining teams to two iconic venues:

Men's Final Four : The men's Final Four games will be hosted at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

: The men's Final Four games will be hosted at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Women's Final Four: The women's Final Four games will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.