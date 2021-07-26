July 2021 luggage deals​, travel bag deals and more for your next trip

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We're well into the summer travel season now, which means that plenty of luggage manufacturers are offering good deals on popular styles of suitcases, bags and other travel essentials. If you've been thinking about upgrading a tired old set of luggage, now is a great time to do it.

Whether you're backpacking through the mountains with friends, jaunting to the city for a romantic weekend, flying to a resort for a luxurious vacation or even just taking a quick work trip, there are deals out there for suitcases, backpacks, duffels and more. CBS Essentials has done the research: Here are eight great summer luggage and travel gear deals.

Tumi Voyageur Madina nylon cosmetics case

This hangable cosmetics case with leather trim folds open to reveal three interior zip pockets and a detachable zip pouch. It's currently 30% off in this deep red hue during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is now open to Nordy Club cardmembers. (The sale opens to the general public on July 28.)

Samsonite Xenon 3.0 checkpoint-friendly backpack

This perfect personal item comes in three sizes and colors. The medium holds a 15.6-inch laptop and has a quick stash pocket for sunglasses and personal electronics. It conveniently has a sleeve that allows you to slip it over a suitcase handle for travel. Save 18% now.

Medium checkpoint-friendly backpack

For the weekend getaway: Calpak Travel Ambeur carry-on

Calpak is a California-based luggage brand selling stylish, high-quality pieces that look and feel a lot more expensive than they actually are. Luggage, available in tons of fun colors, can be purchased à la carte or as a 2- or 3-piece set. We're partial to the shimmering, rose-gold-hued Ambeur hard shell-style carry-on. It's perfect for a weekend getaway, and currently reduced from $165 to $124.

For the family vacation: Brics by Ulisse 28-inch expandable spinner



Brics by Ulisse expandible spinners not only look great coming down the baggage carousel, but also weigh a reasonable 8-ish pounds. They effortlessly roll in any direction. Nordstrom Rack has carry-on, 28-inch and 31-inch sizes available, all at approximately 50% off. There are several bright colors to choose from, making your luggage easier to spot at the airport, as well as neutrals for those less daring. Each suitcase has a TSA-approved lock to keep belongings safe. The hardshell style holds up well with travel, and there's a hidden name tag up top so your suitcase can always be identified.

For keeping jewelry untangled: Mark & Graham shadow printed travel jewelry wallet



Bent earrings and tangled necklaces -- need we say more? A travel jewelry wallet can help you save big in the long run by protecting your precious pieces, and Mark & Graham's vegan leather option is even monogrammable. It organizes bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces for $60, reduced from $79.

For the week-long surf trip: Patagonia Black Hole duffel

Patagonia's Black Hole collection, made out of recycled plastic bottles, is designed to withstand all weather conditions. As the name implies, this duffel bag is a toss-it-all-in packing solution -- perfect for those surfing, kayaking and other sporty trips that don't involve suits and dresses. There are two good reasons to be happy with a Patagonia purchase: The company has a reputation for having a low environmental impact, and Patagonia offers an "ironclad guarantee" -- if there is ever an issue with the Patagonia Black Hole duffel, the company will fix it or replace it for free.

For the 5-star New York City getaway: Away Travel Aluminum The Bigger carry-on

Direct-to-consumer luggage company Away Travel launched in 2015, offering sleek and sophisticated luggage for the millennial traveler. Thanks to social media and cool features like a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, the polycarbonate bags with spinner wheels amassed a fast following. The Bigger Carry-On from the aluminum collection, available in rose gold, gold, silver and black, is definitely a luxury piece from the line. Looking nearly identical to the coveted Rimowa, the perfect dupe is a fraction of the price -- $495 versus $1,100.

For the camping trip with friends: The North Face Terra 65



The North Face has been making built-to-last outdoor gear for decades. The Terra 65 is a go-to for experienced backpackers, offering an ample amount of space for clothes and gear, and a comfortable fit. The twill beige and Sullivan green version here is currently on sale for $114 from $190 at The North Face.