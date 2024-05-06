Watch CBS News

Columbia student journalist on campus protests, media coverage on demonstrations

Columbia University has canceled its main commencement ceremony after weeks of protests over the war in Gaza. For an inside perspective of the protests and the university's response, New York Magazine partnered with student journalists from the school. Isabella Ramierez, editor-in-chief of the Columbia Daily Spectator, and Nick Summers, features editor for New York Magazine, joins CBS News to discuss the collaboration.
