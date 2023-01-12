Best gym bag essentials for January 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

If your New Year's resolution is the classic one of getting in better shape, you may be wondering what to pack in your gym bag -- or even where to buy a new gym bag this year. We have you covered ahead with some tips.

Top products in this article

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, $40

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + cellular, 45mm), $499

So, what should you bring in your gym bag, other than the obvious athletic wear and sneakers? Pack tech like Apple AirPods and an Apple Watch to track your progress. Stay fresh with some dry shampoo and deodorant. And don't forget to hydrate with a great new water bottle.

Below, our January gym bag essentials. Find items for men and women from Apple, Stanley, Nike and more brands, all sure to make your gym experience more enjoyable.

Nike utility power training medium duffel bag

Dick's Sporting Goods

This black, medium-size duffel bag from Nike has an adjustable shoulder strap and zippered exterior pockets. Its built-in ventilation helps your sweaty clothes breathe.

Nike utility power training medium duffel bag, $72

Gymshark small everyday gym bag

Gymshark

This small bag takes you from the office to the gym. It has a wet pocket for your gym gear and slip pockets for work essentials. Its carry handles are padded for comfort. Find it in six colors.

Gymshark small everyday gym bag, $42

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

Forgetting headphones for the gym: a tragedy. Bring the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

"I wear these to the gym every day and for running," an Amazon reviewer says. "I have never had an issue with them coming out, and they do an excellent job. I love the option of switching between ANC and transparency modes."

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler

Scheels

People swear by the $40 Stanley cups because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a handy handle, fit in car cup holders in spite of their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. You can close the straw opening on the lid so that this cup won't spill in your gym bag. Click these links to see what The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley and Dick's Sporting Goods sites.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, $40

Apple Watch 8

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), $369 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + cellular, 45mm), $499

Amika Perk Up dry shampoo

Amazon

If you don't have time for any more than a body shower after your workout, we can't speak highly enough of this dry shampoo. It doesn't leave a white cast, so it's ideal for brunettes and blondes alike, and it smells amazing.

Amika Perk Up dry shampoo, $25

Aesop herbal deodorant

Aesop

Treat yourself to this unisex spray deodorant from Aesop, which contains zinc ricinoleate and essential oils. It has a fresh, herbal scent.

Aesop herbal deodorant, $35

