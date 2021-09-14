What you need to know about the big iPhone 13 Apple Event

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Apple iPhone 13 is expected be similar in size as last year's iPhone 12 (shown), but big technological changes and upgrades are likely to happen under the surface. Apple

Consumer electronics giant Apple is expected to announce the latest iteration of the Apple iPhone, the iPhone 13, at the virtual "California Streaming" Apple Event on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. Pacific. Here's what we know -- and what we're expecting, based on past history -- about Apple's big reveal.

What's new about the iPhone 13?

The full details about the Apple iPhone 13, along with the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, won't be revealed until the event. But, of course, there are plenty of rumors swirling.

According to a March 2021 research report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 will likely feature a new, low-temperature, polycrystalline oxide OLED display that uses less power and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming. The iPhone 13 will likely have a bigger, longer-lasting battery, as well.

Kuo also believes that the iPhone 13 will have low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication tech baked in. This new addition would be a huge change for the iPhone, especially in remote areas: It would allow you to make calls and send messages even when a 4G or 5G connection is unavailable from your wireless carrier. (It's almost certain that the iPhone 13, like the iPhone 12, will support 5G.)

Minor design changes are likely, too. It's possible the iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 due to the larger battery, with a smaller screen notch -- or maybe no screen notch at all. The iPhone 13 cameras could be in for an upgrade. It's also possible that a new color option could be announced for the iPhone 13.

It's all but certain that the iPhone 13 will come with Apple's iOS 15 mobile operating system.

Apple's iOS 15 operating system's new features include new VPN-like privacy protections, SharePlay (which lets you share TV shows or listen to music while using FaceTime), redesigned notifications and Live Text, a feature that analyzes and translates text in photos or the Camera app. Apple

When does the iPhone 13 launch?

It's widely expected that Apple will announce the iPhone 13 at the coming Apple Event Sept. 14, when the company will also reveal its launch date and pre-order information. Historically, there's been a short delay of a week or two between an iPhone model announcement and its release to the public.

What will the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cost?

Pricing will almost certainly be announced at next week's Apple Event. There's no indication that the iPhone 13 will be more or less expensive than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 mini starts at $699 and the iPhone 12 costs $799. The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Expect the iPhone 13 to be similarly, if not identically, priced to the iPhone 12. Similarly, you can expect existing inventories of the iPhone 12 to be discounted once the iPhone 13 launches.

The launch of the iPhone 13 likely means that existing iPhone 12 inventories will be discounted. Apple

When will the Apple Watch 7 launch?

Apple has updated its Apple Watch every fall, which means it's likely that the company will also announce the Apple Watch 7. Bloomberg reports that the Apple Watch 7 will come loaded with new features, including a non-invasive blood glucose monitor and body temperature sensors. A better screen and faster performance is also expected.

The new device would be all but guaranteed to run watchOS 8, announced earlier this year.

Will the Apple AirPods 3 be announced? A new MacBook Pro?

It's possible that Apple could unveil much more than just a new iPhone model and a new Apple Watch. Keep an eye out for a new, redesigned version of the popular Apple AirPods, the Apple AirPods 3.

It's unlikely that we'll get information about Macs, Mac minis or MacBook Pro computers -- these announcements typically come later in the year (October or November).

How to watch the iPhone 13 Apple Event

Want to be the first to know about the Apple iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7 and more? Then you'll want to livestream the Apple Event on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PDT (Pacific Daylight Time).

You can access the livestream by visiting apple.com, or through the Apple TV app.

