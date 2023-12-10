How to watch tonight's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL game: Livestream options, kickoff time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Oh, this is going to be good. Expect a high-scoring, talent-heavy game as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys today in a battle for the NFC East. Keep reading for how and when to watch tonight's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game.

How and when to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game

The Sunday night matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will be played Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). The game will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock, Sling TV and other providers.

How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game without cable

While most cable packages include NBC, it's easy to watch the game if NBC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, including today's matchup and future Sunday Night Football games. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

If you only want to watch this game, it's your least expensive option. If you want to watch stream NFL games on other networks, there are better choices below.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

NBC is included in most cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV is running a (rare!) deal. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. (You'll save $20 off your first and second months.)

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna is currently on sale for $19 at Amazon, reduced from $27.

If you want to catch tonight's game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 14 Schedule

The 2023 NFL Season Week 14 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Sunday, Dec. 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 11

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Green Bay Packers vs. NY Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following this NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Getty Images

The NFL Person of the Year: As 2023 comes to a close, it's clear that Taylor Swift isn't just the 2023 woman of the year, she's the 2023 person of the year. Forbes and Time Magazine agree, naming the pop princess their 2023 Person of the Year. With the accolade comes one of Swift's most in-depth interviews to date, in which she gives insight into her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she began dating long before attending her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The takeaway for football fans and Taylor Swift fans is that Swift and Kelce appear to be more than a fleeting romance. Fans should expect to see Swift in the stands at Arrowhead (and on the road) for the foreseeable future. Clearly, the biggest story of the 2023 NFL season wasn't Aaron Rodgers' move to New York or Brock Purdy's dominance, but Swift herself -- the NFL Person of the Year is clearly Swift.

Is this the Cowboys year? If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, every year is "the" year (the one where the team goes all the way to the Super Bowl), but this year the 9-3 Cowboys actually have a shot. At the end of the 2022 season, quarterback Dak Prescott promised to throw less turnovers (he led the league with 15). As of today's writing, Dak managed his interceptions to just six. With superstars like Brandin Cooks and Micah Parsons on the field, the Cowboys have never looked better. They're one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East with the toughest part of their season ahead. The Cowboys seemed unlikely to knock the 10-2 Eagles off their perch, but a win this weekend changes everything.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 574 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Over halfway through the 2023 NFL, Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 9-3 coming into Week 14 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they're establishing themselves a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already make a case to turn those chants into reality.

