How to watch tonight's Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL game on TNF: Livestream options, more

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is sacked by Josey Jewell #47 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Las Vegas Raiders tonight for an incredible Thursday Night Football AFC showdown. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the NFL Chargers vs. Raiders game on TNF tonight.

How to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game

The Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will be played Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m.); kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.

How to watch tonight's Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game without cable

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member or a stand-alone subscriber to the Prime Video streaming service to watch TNF games in 2023.

Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. After, Prime is $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Your Amazon Prime membership gets you access to all Thursday Night Football games (including this one), plus a number of other perks: free two-day shipping, members-only deals, exclusive Prime Video shows and movies and more.

Watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

NFL+ lets you fully rewatch games you missed, or catch just the highlights.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 15 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 15 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1;00 p.m. (NFL Network)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday, Dec. 17

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. LA Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, ABC)

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys gives an assignment during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL Person of the Year: Both Forbes and Time Magazine have named Taylor Swift their 2023 person of the year. With the accolade comes one of Swift's most in-depth interviews to date, in which she gives insight into her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she began dating long before attending her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The takeaway for football fans and Taylor Swift fans is that Swift and Kelce appear to be more than a fleeting romance. Fans should expect to see Swift in the stands at Arrowhead (and on the road) for the foreseeable future. The biggest story of the 2023 NFL season wasn't Aaron Rodgers' move to New York or Brock Purdy's dominance, but Swift herself.

Is this the Cowboys year? If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, every year is "the" year (the one where the team goes all the way to the Super Bowl), but this year the 9-3 Cowboys actually have a shot. At the end of the 2022 season, quarterback Dak Prescott promised to throw less turnovers (he led the league with 15). As of today's writing, Dak managed his interceptions to just six. With superstars like Brandin Cooks and Micah Parsons on the field, the Cowboys have never looked better. The Cowboys toppled the Philadelphia Eagles from their perch in Week 14, beating them 33-13 and taking over the NFC East. The Cowboys year? They're certainly on the path.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 644 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 10-3 coming into Week 15 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they're establishing themselves a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already making a case to turn those MVP chants into reality.