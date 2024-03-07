How to watch today's Puerto Rico Open PGA Tour tournament: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open is on. This year's tournament will be played at Grand Reserve Country Club and will feature PGA stars, including Daniel Berger, a four-time PGA Tour champion.

Don't miss a minute of the golfing action. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch this PGA Tour event.

2024 Puerto Rico Open: Dates and tournament details

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open will be held March 7-10, 2024. The tournament will be played at Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

When is the 2024 Puerto Rico Open?

The Puerto Rico Open will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. All times Eastern.

Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

How to watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open without cable

While many cable packages include Golf Channel, it's easy to watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open if Golf Channel isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to PGA Tour events like the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

If you only want to watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, a seven-day free trial of Fubo TV will be a less expensive option.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

You can also catch the Puerto Rico Open tournament on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the 2024 Puerto Rico Open and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just this weekend's tournament -- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to PGA Tour golf, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is offering the first month for $60.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 185 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes Golf Channel, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2024 PGA Tour is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to PGA Golf, NFL football airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (where available) and NFL Network with its Blue Tier + Sports Extra plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That Blue tier normally costs $45 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $22.50. The Sports Extra plan costs $11 per month. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier + Sports Extra plan:

There are 54 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open and many other top-tier sports, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch PGA golf, every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.