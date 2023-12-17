How to watch today's New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins NFL game: Livestream options, kickoff time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with Tua Tagovailoa #1. Getty Images

Today, the New York Jets face the Miami Dolphins, who are coming off a humbling loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. The Jets' Zach Wilson is silencing naysayers and hopes to shut down the Dolphins today. Keep reading for how to watch the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game today.

How to watch the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game



The Week 15 game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The game will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

How to watch the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game without cable

While most cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all live NFL games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. The streamer offers access to all NFL games locally and nationally televised on CBS on all its subscription tiers. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and SEC college football games as well, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS." Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

A subscription to Paramount + is $5.99 per month. Bundle Paramount+ and Showtime for just $11.99 per month.

Get Paramount+ as part of Walmart+ and be ready for the holidays

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals (including Walmart's holiday deals), same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly -- sometimes same day -- without paying Instacart

Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV is running a (rare!) deal. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. (You'll save $20 off your first and second months.)

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna is currently on sale for $19 at Amazon, reduced from $23.

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 15 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 15 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game broadcast locally in your area may vary.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1;00 p.m. (NFL Network)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sunday, Dec. 17

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. LA Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, ABC)

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys gives an assignment during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL Person of the Year: As the year comes to a close, it's clear that Taylor Swift isn't just the 2023 woman of the year, she's the 2023 person of the year -- or so says Forbes and Time Magazine. With the accolade comes one of Swift's most in-depth interviews to date, in which she gives insight into her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she began dating long before attending her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The takeaway for football fans and Taylor Swift fans is that Swift and Kelce appear to be more than a fleeting romance. Fans should expect to see Swift in the stands at Arrowhead (and on the road) for the foreseeable future. Clearly, the biggest story of the 2023 NFL season wasn't Aaron Rodgers' move to New York or Brock Purdy's dominance, but Swift herself.

Is this the Cowboys year? If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, every year is "the" year (the one where the team goes all the way to the Super Bowl), but this year the 10-3 Cowboys actually have a shot. At the end of the 2022 season, quarterback Dak Prescott promised to throw less turnovers (he led the league with 15). As of today's writing, Dak managed his interceptions to just six. With superstars like Brandin Cooks and Micah Parsons on the field, the Cowboys have never looked better. The Cowboys toppled the Philadelphia Eagles from their perch in Week 14, beating them 33-13 and taking over the NFC East. The Cowboys' year? They're certainly on the path.

Good morning, Baltimore. Many hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years has been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different with Jackson scoring 644 rushing yards, the top for QBs in the NFL. Lamar is poised to have the best season of his career. The Ravens are 10-3 coming into Week 15 and MVP chants follow Lamar (again) at every turn. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or Eagles, but they're establishing themselves a Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already making a case to turn those MVP chants into reality.