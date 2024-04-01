How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs. USC Trojans Elite 8 women's March Madness game: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paige Bueckers #5 to head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 30, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies face tough competition today as they take on JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans. Today's Elite 8 NCAA women's basketball showdown pits two talent-heavy teams against each other. It's been 30 years since the Trojans made the Elite 8, long before any of its players were born.

Today's UConn Huskies vs. USC Trojans game pits Geno Auriemma's Huskies team against the upstart Trojans. Auriemma has led the Huskies to 11 national championships and hopes to add one more. Today's Elite 8 game is not to be missed. Keep reading for how and when to watch the Huskies vs. Trojans game today, even if you don't have cable.

When is March Madness 2024?

Selection Sunday was on March 17, 2024.

The women's tournament will be played March 20, 2024 - April 7, 2024.



The men's tournament will be played March 19, 2024 - April 8, 2024.

How and when to watch the UConn vs. USC game

The UConn vs. USC NCAA Elite 8 March Madness women's college basketball game will be played on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

All women's March Madness 2024 games, including the Final Four, will air on ABC or ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

How to watch the UConn vs. USC game without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include the channels carrying March Madness this year, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one way to stream every March Madness game

You can watch March Madness 2024, including both the men's and women's tournaments and all of Paige Buckers and JuJu Watkins' games, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every March Madness game airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching NCAA basketball on Fubo and get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a three-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month for the Pro tier, which includes 199 channels, but the streamer is currently offering the first month for $60.

Note: Because Fubo doesn't carry TruTV, TBS or TNT, you won't be able to watch every game of the men's tournament with a FuboTV subscription. And because the women's Final Four broadcasts on ESPN+, you'll still need an ESPN+ subscription in conjunction with your Fubo subscription. If you want one streaming platform to watch the entire tournament, you'll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 199 channels, so there's something for the whole family to enjoy.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS and ESPN.

In addition to March Madness, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the March Madness tournament this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes ESPN with its Orange + Blue tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording the top NCAA March Madness games.

You can watch today's game with Sling TV Orange. To watch both men's and women's games except those airing on CBS, and the women's championship game airing on ABC, you'll want to subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per month. Sling TV Orange is $40 per month, though you can get four months of Orange for $120 when you prepay (save $40).

Note: Because some men's March Madness 2024 will be broadcast on CBS, you won't be able to watch all the men's March Madness 2024 games with a Sling TV subscription. If you're looking to stream the entire NCAA tournament, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC. (where available).

The platform features flexible streaming, which means no long-term contract. You can upgrade or downgrade anytime.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

ESPN+: How to watch the women's Final Four



ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform. It offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. To watch the women's Final Four, simply sign into the ESPN app. You'll watch college basketball at no extra charge. You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

Keep in mind there are some blackouts prohibiting you from watching certain in-market games with ESPN+, even if they're nationally televised. If you're looking to avoid those blackouts, we suggest subscribing to the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle featured above.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

Watch the women's NCAA championship game live with a digital HDTV antenna



Amazon

Looking ahead, you can watch the women's 2024 national championship game airing on ABC on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch March Madness without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more (depending on your location) and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It comes with a 10-foot digital coax cable.

When was Selection Sunday?



JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans looks on during of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Galen Center on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

The day when the tournament's brackets and seeds are released is known as Selection Sunday. For the 2023-24 NCAA college basketball season, Selection Sunday was held on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The road to the Final Four

The NCAA tournament is single elimination, which means college basketball's biggest stars, including Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins, aren't guaranteed a spot in the Final Four, or the national championship. Below is a roadmap of what today's winner's March Madness schedule will look like. Bookmark this post so you can check back for updates on your favorite player's next game.