How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game today: Week 2 livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jared Goff #16 greets the Detroit Lions as they take the field for their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions game will be played today at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Both teams have momentum coming into Week 2 with victories last week.

Keep reading to learn how and when to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game today, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions NFL game today

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions game will be played on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The game will air on Fox, and stream on FuboTV and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions game without cable

While many cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch the game if Fox isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can watch today's best NFL games for free.

Fubo packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

If you want to give Fubo a try, now's a great time to do so: Fubo is currently offering $30 off your first month of any subscription tier. That means you can watch every NFL and college football game airing on network TV this week starting at just $49.99 after a seven-day free trial. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes Fox, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch tonight's game, and all the major sporting events happening this fall, is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the NFL Network on Sling TV, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier or the Blue tier. We suggest leveling up your coverage to get more NFL games this fall with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. It's your best NFL-watching option for the season, which includes ESPN, ABC, NBC and Fox.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The Sports Extra plan includes Golf Channel, Big Ten Network among others. Prepay for four months of the Sling TV Season Pass and spend $219, reduced from $300.

Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch the NFL, including Fox, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

If you want to catch today's game live on your phone, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch today's game with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch sports airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

Waiting for today's Bucs vs. Lions game to start? Check out Amazon's new football fan shop



If you're anxiously waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's NFL Fan Shop. The Amazon NFL Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great gear for the NFL fan in your life. There are plenty of great deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see deals on TVs for watching sports.

Tap the button below to head directly to the NFL Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

2024-5 NFL season Week 2 full schedule

Below is the full Week 2 schedule for the 2024-5 NFL season. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 16