How to watch the Pennzoil 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race today

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is heating up this summer, as drivers take on the checkered flag this weekend for the Pennzoil 250 NASCAR race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Also known as "The Brickyard" (the track's original surface was made from 3.2 million bricks), fans are in for another high-octane day of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing today.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Pennzoil 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Indianapolis, IN today.

How and when to watch the Pennzoil 250 NASCAR race today

The Pennzoil 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The race will air on USA Network and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Pennzoil 250 NASCAR race without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry USA Network, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's race. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's race is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's race, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier, which includes access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and USA Network. To level up your coverage and get access to ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan (recommended).

The Blue tier is $45 per month. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering over $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

You can also catch today's race on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to USA Network, Fox, ABC, ESPN, and FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch today's NASCAR Xfinity Series race without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NASCAR racing you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch NASCAR live

You can watch today's race with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including FS1, ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Pennzoil 250 NASCAR race entry list

Coming into the weekend, Cole Custer leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season points standings with 716 points, followed by Justin Allgaier with 665, Chandler Smith with 657, and Austin Hill with 640.

Below are the drivers scheduled to take on the green flag in the Pennzoil 250 race today.