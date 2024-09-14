How to watch the Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest NCAA college football game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest game will be played today. The Rebels dominated the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders last week, winning 52-3. The Demon Deacons suffered a close 31-30 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest game

The Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest game will be played on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The college football game will air on The CW Network and stream on Fubo and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest game without cable

While many cable packages include The CW Network, it's easy to watch the game if The CW Network isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. Note that streaming options will require an internet provider.

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can watch all the college football you want today without risk.

Fubo packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

If you want to give Fubo a try, now's a great time to do so: Fubo is currently offering $30 off your first month of any subscription tier. That means you can watch every NFL and college football game airing on network TV this week starting at just $49.99 after a seven-day free trial. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone

You can watch college football, including The CW Network, Fox and ESPN with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

What is the Ole Miss Rebels current team ranking?

The Rebels are currently ranked No. 5 out of 134 teams, according to our sister site CBS Sports.

What is the Wake Forest Demon Deacons current team ranking?

The Demon Deacons are currently ranked No. 87 out of 134 teams, according to CBS Sports.

When is the 2024 NCAA college football championship game?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.