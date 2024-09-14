How to watch the Notre Dame vs. Purdue NCAA college football game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) looks on in action during a game between the Northern Illinois Huskies the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 7, 2024, at Notre dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame vs. Purdue NCAA college football game will be played today. Last week, the Fighting Irish lost a class battle against the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Boilermakers completely shut out the Indiana State Sycamores.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Notre Dame vs. Purdue game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Notre Dame vs. Purdue game today

The Notre Dame vs. Purdue game will be played on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The college football game will air on CBS, and stream on Paramount+ and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Notre Dame vs. Purdue football game without cable

While many cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Paramount+: Watch CBS-aired college football games without cable

If you want to spend your weekend watching football but don't have a cable subscription, consider a subscription to Paramount+. Paramount+ gives viewers access to all CBS original content, movies and more. NFL fans can enjoy CBS-aired NFL games on Paramount+ for $7.99 per month. Or, watch college football on the Paramount+ Showtime tier starting at $12.99 per month.

The platform live streams college and NFL football games airing on CBS, NCAA college football, PGA Tour golf, professional soccer.

What you can stream with Paramount+:

SEC college football games live (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

All NFL football airing on CBS locally and nationally

On-demand CBS programming, including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount+ original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King"

Professional soccer, including Champions League live (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

You can also add Paramount+ to your Prime Video subscription to access CBS-aired NFL games, plus Paramount+ originals. Add Paramount+ Essential to your Prime Video subscription for $7.99 per month and watch every CBS-aired NFL game this season. Or, college football fans should add Paramount+ with Showtime to their Prime Video subscription to get access to CBS-aired college football and more for $11.99 per month. Both subscription tiers include a seven-day free trial.

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo packages include access to NCAA and NFL football games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

If you want to give Fubo a try, now's a great time to do so: Fubo is currently offering $30 off your first month of any subscription tier. That means you can watch every college football and NFL game airing on network TV this week starting at just $49.99 after a seven-day free trial. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

Fubo offers a seven-day free trial for all pricing tiers.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes CBS, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a $25 off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports Extra plan is $50 for your first month and $75 per month after. The Sports Extra add-on features 18 channels, including NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Network, Big 10 Network and ACC Network, making it ideal for pro and college football fans.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

Note: Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle. The Sling + Paramount+ still offers the most cost-effective way to stream NFL games airing on network TV. (Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 52 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch NFL football, including CBS, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live college football games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch today's game with a digital HDTV antenna



Amazon

You can also watch sports airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's college football fan shop



If you're anxiously waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's college football fan shop. The Amazon College Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great gear for the football fan in your life. There are plenty of great deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see deals on TVs for watching sports.

Tap the button below to head directly to the College Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

What is the Purdue Boilermakers current team ranking?

The Boilermakers are currently ranked No. 71 out of 134 teams, according to our sister site CBS Sports.

What is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish current team ranking?

The Fighting Iriish are currently ranked No. 23 out of 134 teams, according to CBS Sports.

When is the 2024 NCAA college football championship game?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.