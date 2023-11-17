How to watch tonight's Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars game: Livestream options, kickoff time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes face the Washington State Cougars tonight for a Week 12 showdown. Both teams are 4-6 coming into tonight's game. The Buffaloes have struggled all season despite a 3-0 start, but they're still the most talked about team of the 2023 NCAA college football season. Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, might have something to do with that.

Keep reading for how to watch this Week 12 Friday night Pac-12 matchup.

How and when to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars game

The Week 12 game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars will be played Friday, Nov. 4 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the steaming services listed below.

How to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars game without cable

While most cable packages include FS1, it's easy to watch the game if FS1 isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you have don't have cable TV that includes FS1, ABC, NBC or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live college football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top college football matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every college football game of the season, most NFL games this season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the college football without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to college football, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV is running a (rare!) deal. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. (You'll save $20 off your first and second months.) That brings the price of FuboTV's Pro tier down to $55 per month for your first two months, reduced from $75.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch the college football, the NFL (including the NFL Network), with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more. Hulu will even recommend which games to watch based on input from you about your favorite teams.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.





Watch NCAA football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

IIf you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified indoor HDTV antenna claims to have a 250-mile range and comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers. Regularly $33, it's currently on sale for $23 ahead of Black Friday.

Waiting for the game to start? Check out Amazon's new Campus Colors fan shop



If you're waiting for today's game to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new Campus Colors Fan Shop. The Amazon college football online shop is stocked with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great Christmas gifts for the college football fan in your life. There are plenty of great early Black Friday deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see Black Friday deals on TVs for watching football.

Tap the button below to head directly to the Campus Colors Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

More teams to follow during the 2023 college football season

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes jogs around the field before a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Georgia Bulldogs want to make history: The Bulldogs struck gold last season when they won back-to-back national championships when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in 2022. Since 1936, no college team has won three-in-a-row. Coming into Week 12, the Bulldogs are one of eight teams that remain undefeated and have reclaimed the top spot in just about every college football ranking. Head coach Kirby Smart starting season aiming for the elusive three-peat, which is looking less elusive with each game of the season.

Football fans can't get enough of the Colorado Buffaloes: If it seems like the biggest story of the 2023 NCAA college football season isn't on the field, you're not wrong. Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, has dominated sports headlines since he announced in December of 2022 he'd leave the 11-1 Jackson State football program he'd built over the past three years in favor of the 1-11 Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime in prime time has proven a success despite the team's 4-6 record. Winning or losing, the Buffaloes have seen skyrocketing TV ratings, the one bright spot in an ugly year for Pac-12 football.

How will all the college football shake ups shake out? In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. Washington and Oregon State are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10 at the same time.

The school shuffling won't affect the 2023 season much, but expect journalists to talk about it to no end. With the Pac-12 currently down to just four teams for the 2024 season, the demise of the Pac-12 is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2023 season ranked No. 4. Saban and company aren't comfortable with the demotion. Still not the dominant Bama team fans have come to rely on, the Tide are hoping to be a major threat to the Bulldogs scoring that three-peat. Ohio State has arguably one of the best receiver rooms in college football led by the dazzling Marvin Harrison Jr. The Buckeyes come into Week 12 undefeated, just one win over the 9-1 Crimson Tide.

Related content on CBS Essentials