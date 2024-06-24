How to watch the College World Series Finals tonight: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brock Peery #88 of the Texas A&M Aggies delivers a pitch against the Tennessee Volunteers during game two of the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field on June 23, 2024 in Omaha, Nebraska. C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Men's College World Series Finals Game 3 will be played tonight. With the series tied, tonight's victor wins the series.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch Game 3 of the College World Series Finals tonight.

How and when to the College World Series Finals Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3



Game 3 of the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M College World Series Finals will be played on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The game will air on ESPN and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M College World Series Finals Game 3 without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't include ESPN, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the finals. Below are the platforms where you can watch the College World Series without cable.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M College World Series Finals Game 3, and top-tier sports this summer including NBC-aired Olympic events, is through a subscription to Sling TV. To college baseball in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform currently offers 50% off your first month of service, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month. You can cancel anytime. (Note that some people are seeing different introductory deals.)

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

You can also watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch college baseball for free, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the College World Series, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game 3 live for free

You can watch tonight's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Stream the 2024 College World Series Finals on ESPN+

You can also watch Game 3 of the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M College World Series Finals on ESPN+. ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Select WNBA games, including Caitlin Clark's WNBA regular season debut.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters

See the latest College World Series fan gear at Fanatics



How does the NCAA Men's College World Series Finals Work?

The Men's College World Series Finals is a best-two-of-three series culminating tonight with Game 3. While the Aggies left Game 1 with a 9-5 victory, the Volunteers tied the series in Game 2 with a 4-1 win. The winner of tonight's Game 3 will win the series and the national championship.

Who won last year's NCAA Men's College World Series?

The LSU Tigers won the 2023 NCAA Men's College World Series, defeating the University of Florida Gators in three games.