How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL preseason game tonight: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Neil Farrell #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs awaits a fourth quarter play in preseason game action against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Week 3 preseason game will be played tonight. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss, while the Bears are riding high from a win last week.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL preseason game tonight, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs game tonight

The Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL preseason Week 3 game will be played on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). The game will air on NFL Network and stream on Sling TV and the platforms feature below.

How and when to watch today's Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs game without cable

While many cable packages include NFL Network, it's easy to watch today's game if NFL Network isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes NFL Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch tonight's game, and all the major sporting events happening this fall, is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the NFL Network on Sling TV, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier at the minimum ($20 for your first month). We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. The Orange + Blue with Sports Extra plan is $45 for your first month and $75 per month after. The Sports Extra add-on features 18 channels, including NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Network, Big 10 Network and ACC Network.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300. It's a great plan for those who want to watch college and pro football this season.

Note: Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 52 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch every NFL game airing on network TV, including tonight's game, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

If you want to catch tonight's Bears vs. Chiefs game live, and all the other NFL games happening this preseason, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to all NFL games happening this preseason -- even out-of-market games -- on all supported devices. The streaming service also offers access to NFL Network on all supported devices.

To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market, on any supported device (including TV).

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

It includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Waiting for the games to start? Check out Amazon's new football fan shop



If you're anxiously waiting for the 2024-5 NFL season to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's NFL Fan Shop. The Amazon NFL Fan Shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more, including tons of great gear for the NFL fan in your life. There are plenty of great deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see deals on TVs for watching sports.

Tap the button below to head directly to the NFL Fan Shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.