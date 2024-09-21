How to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race NASCAR Cup Series race today: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are heating up as drivers ready for today's Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Following last week's chaotic Go Bowling at The Glen race, playoff standings have changed making for an exciting race tonight.

Today's race is the third and final leg of the Round of 16. Find out how and when to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race NASCAR Cup Series, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race NASCAR Cup Series



The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The race will air on USA Network, and stream on Sling and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race NASCAR Cup Series without cable

While most cable packages include USA Network, it's easy to watch NASCAR in 2024 if USA Network isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes USA Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream tonight's race is through a subscription to Sling. The streamer offers access to all four channels airing NASCAR this season, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Blue Tier plan.

The Sling Blue plan normally costs $45 per month, but the streamer is currently offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, so you'll pay just $22.50. (Some shoppers are seeing an introductory deal for $25 off the first month of Sling, though your experience may vary.) If you want to add ESPN, you can upgrade to the Orange + Blue Tier plan (recommended), which is currently $30 for the first month and $60 after that. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling Blue tier:

There are 42 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox, FS1 and USA affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage, perfect for recording all of NASCAR's big moments this season.

Live TV streaming service Fubo offers the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price. The streamer is a sports fan's dream considering the sheer volume of live sporting events you can watch on it.

Fubo is offering a seven-day free trial and $30 off your first month of service, so there's never been a better time this year to sign up. You'll be able to watch all of today's best college football games and all of tomorrow's best NFL games without risk. Once you subscribe, you can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Fubo packages also include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox," "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN, and all games aired on NFL Network. There are plenty of channels for NCAA college football fans too, including SEC Network, Big Ten Network and ESPNU.

Top features of Fubo:

There are no contracts with Fubo. You can cancel at any time.

The Pro ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier includes over 200 channels, including channels not available on some other live TV streaming services.

Upgrade to 4K resolution with the Elite with Sports Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It features 299 channels, including NFL RedZone.

Fubo also offers live MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All tiers now come with unlimited cloud-based DVR recording.

You can watch on up to 10 screens at once with any Fubo plan.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch tonight's race with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every Cup Series race on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch almost all live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll have access to live local network affiliate programming without the hefty price of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule

Below is the playoff 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. All times Eastern.

Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 12

Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Playoff Round of 8

Oct. 20: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27: At Homestead-Miami Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Championship