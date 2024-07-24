How to watch the 2024 MLS All-Star Game tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We're halfway through the Major League Soccer season, which means it's time for the MLS All-Star Game. For the third year straight, MLS will face off against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars. Soccer's biggest stars, including Dénis Bouanga, Sergio Busquets, Carlos Rodríguez and more are scheduled to play.

Keep reading below to find out how and when to watch the 2024 MLS All-Star Game today.

How to watch the 2024 MLS All-Star Game

The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will be played on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The game will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass.

Where to stream today's 2024 MLS All-Star Game: Apple TV MLS Season Pass

Available in more than 100 countries, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass is a streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple. It's the only place to watch today's soccer game.

The MLS Season Pass is currently 50% for an annual subscription. MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $49 per season (reduced from $99). Existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $39 per season (reduced from $79).

Top features of MLS Season Pass:

Stream every Lionel Messi game and every MLS game and club.

MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app during the MLS season, or as a separate add-on.

Stream MLS Season Pass on an Apple device iOS 16.2 or later, or on eligible smart TVs and streaming devices.

In addition to being a viewing hub for MLS games and League Cup games, MLS Season Pass app is also home to hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

Is Lionel Messi playing in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game?

Inter Miami FC star Lionel Messi won't play in today's MLS All-Star Game, the team announced on Monday. Teammate Luis Suarez won't compete in the game as well. Both players are recovering from injuries suffered while pursuing the Copa America with Argentina and Uruguay, respectively.

Key dates for the 2024 MLS season



Below are the important dates for the 2024 MLS season.