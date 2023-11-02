How to watch tonight's Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Thursday Night Football

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands for the national anthem before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) host the Tennessee Titans (3-4) tonight in an epic Thursday Night Football showdown. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett will try to lead the Steelers to a victory against rookie Will Levis and the Titans.

What team will win tonight on TNF? You'll need to watch to find out. Here's how to stream and watch the game.

How and when to watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game

The Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be played Thursday, Nov. 2 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. The game will be broadcast on local TV affiliates in Pittsburgh, PA and Nashville, TN.

Are tickets for the Titans vs. Steelers game available?

Though kickoff is less than 24 hours away, there are still tickets for the game available at Ticketmaster and other resale sites. Tap the button below to score tickets to see the game at Acrisure Stadium in person.

Can you watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game without Amazon Prime?

Starting in 2022, Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football (TNF). This season, Prime ups its coverage with a riveting Thursday Night Football schedule that includes all 14 playoff teams from the 2022-2023 NFL season. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT) before kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

In addition to TNF, this season's Black Friday game, which will be played Week 12 on November 24 -- Miami Dolphins vs. the New York Jets -- will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, as well.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the first week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per month ($139 annually) for all Thursday Night Football games, the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, two-day shipping and Prime deals on Prime Day and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Watch the Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on your phone with NFL+



No. 8 Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis. Getty Images

If you want to catch this game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 9 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 9 schedule is below. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 5

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network live from Germany)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1.00 p.m. (CBS)

Arizna Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams vs Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, Nov. 6

LA Chargers vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following this season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles with husband Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers. Getty Images

What happens in Vegas... Toward the end of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr before trading him to the New Orleans Saints. Signing former Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo brought hope to Vegas, Jimmy's Super Bowl experience a bonus for long-suffered Raiders fans. This week after the team's 3-5 start, owner Marc Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels, fired GM Dave Ziegler and benched Garoppolo. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams had previously expressed his disappointment his production. Now, all eyes are on Vegas and which quarterback and head coach they'll gamble on next.

WAGs in the stands: Pop princess Taylor Swift's very public romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made being a WAG (wives and girlfriends of athletes) cool again. Not since supermodel Gisele Bündchen first starting dating former husband Tom Brady has an athlete's partner garnered so much attention. But with Olympian Simone Biles in the stands (her husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers), this season's action has sometimes been as interesting in the stands as it has on the field.

Uh-oh, 49ers: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. The team remained undefeated until back-to-back losses in Weeks 6 and 7. Deebo, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have battled injuries all season, but Shanahan is going to need them in the game if he wants to keep Niners fans from pivoting from Team Purdy to another team. The Niners have lost their last three games and face the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

