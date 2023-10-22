How to watch today's Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles game: Livestream options, kickoff time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Miami Dolphins head north in Week 7 to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The game of the week in our opinion, both 5-1 teams have powerhouse quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts respectively, with offenses and defenses firing on every cylinder possible.

Coming off a surprise Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, the Eagles are ever so slightly favored to win. But the Miami Dolphins have won their last two and they have Tyreek Hlil (even if Stephen A. Smith doesn't think Cheetah is Hall-of-Fame-worthy). Favored or not, Mike McDaniels' Dolphins won't go down without a (really fun to watch) fight.

Keep reading for how to watch today's sure-to-be-epic Dolphins vs. Eagles game.

What time is the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles game?

The Week 7 game between Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles will be played Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:25 p.m. ET (5:25 p.m. PT). The game between Dolphins and the Eagles will air live on NBC, and livestream on the services listed

How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles game

While most cable packages include NBC, it's easy to watch the game if NBC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles game on Peacock

Peacock offers its subscribers live streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC, including today's matchup and future Sunday Night Football games. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

If you only want to watch this game, it's your least expensive option. If you want to watch stream NFL games on other networks, there are better choices below.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows.

Stream the game on Sling TV for half price

NBC is included in most cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great preseason deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch tonight's game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 7 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 7 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area. (*) Indicates broadcast is not available in all areas.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Fox*/Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. NY Giants, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS, ABC*)

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storyline we're following this NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas

Let's talk about those Lions: The Detroit Lions come into Week 7 with a 5-1 record, putting them three games ahead of the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the AFC North. The division dominated by Aaron Rodgers for so long now belongs to Jared Goff and the Lions. Fueled by Dan Campbell and a defense you'd hate to be on the other side of, the Lions rebuild is in full effect. Do the Lions have what it takes to go all the way to the Super Bowl? That remains to be seen, but we're going to have fun watching them try. If there ever was an NFL underdog we're rooting for, it would be this team.

Taylor Swift is the only thing bigger than the NFL: Taylor and Travis officially made it official this past weekend, hard launching their romance with surprise cameos on SNL and a public moment of PDA that sent Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom swooning. As if fans weren't already on the Chiefs bandwagon, Swift has made fans of entire universe of 12-year-old girls. If they weren't already tuning in, they are now. With booming ratings, windbreaker sales galore and Taylor spotting at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift has proved that the only thing bigger than the NFL is her.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off two weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. The Niners come into Week 7 with just loss. If this team can stay healthy, they have the makings of a Super Bowl contender and one of the most fun teams to watch this season.

