NCAA March Madness 2023: How to watch the Final Four men's college basketball games this weekend

March Madness season is in full swing. With 68 teams playing in 67 live games across the country, from New York City to Houston, Texas, there's a lot of action to follow in the coming weeks.

If you're looking to get the best men's college basketball fan experience and to tune in to the final games of the 2023 tournament, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch March Madness, from this weekend's Final Four matches to the Championship Game.

How to stream Final Four games:

Stream March Madness on CBS with Paramount+, $5 and up per month

How to watch Final Four NCAA March Madness live 2023

March Madness gets down to the Final Four on Saturday, Apr. 1. Final Four games will air on CBS and Paramount+. Here's the schedule for the Final Four, plus info on how to watch each and every basketball game.

March Madness Final Four schedule:

Keep up with the March Madness schedule. CBS Essentials knows where you can watch the upcoming Final Four basketball games.

Saturday, Apr. 1 (Final Four)

Monday, April 3 (National championship game)

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9 p.m. ET | CBS

You can view the full men's bracket on CBS sports. Here's how to watch the upcoming games on CBS.

Where to stream March Madness 2023: Paramount+

All March Madness games airing on CBS will be available to stream simultaneously with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription. Paramount+ has two plans: the ad-supported Essential plan available for $5 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan available for $10 per month. You also can try either Paramount+ tier free for 7 days.

Paramount+, $5 and up per month

Watch local CBS with an Amplified HDTV antenna

Most March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, so a digital antenna is a great option for watching the game if you don't have a cable or streaming subscription. This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims a 200-mile range and comes with an 17-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amplified HDTV antenna, $22 after coupon (reduced from $27)

DirecTV Stream: TBS, TNT, TruTV, CBS Sports Network, ESPN



DirecTV Stream certainly isn't cheap, but its $110 "Ultimate" tier gives you all the networks an NCAA fan could want, including TBS, TNT, TruTV, CBS Sports Network (which also offers NCAA Tournament coverage in addition to CBS) and ESPN. Plus NBC, Fox and more.

Prices on DirecTV Stream services start at $75 a month. But to get every channel you'll need for March Madness, you need the "Ultimate" tier, which costs a whopping $110 per month.

DirecTV Stream, $75 and up per month

What channel is March Madness on this year



While CBS is serving as the official cable TV home for this year's Men's March Madness tournament, live NCAA basketball games are also airing on TBS, TNT and truTV.

The 2023 Women's Tournament will air on ESPN.

Who is playing in NCAA March Madness 2023?

There will be 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in this year's NCAA March Madness tournament.

To see the full bracket of teams, head to our sister site, CBS Sports.

2023 March Madness timeline:

2023 March Madness schedule (Men's):

Mar. 12: Selection Sunday

Mar. 14-15: First Four

Mar. 16-17: First Round

Mar. 18-19: Second Round

Mar. 23-24: Sweet 16

Mar. 25-26: Elite Eight

Apr. 1: Final Four

Apr. 3: NCAA Championship Game

2023 March Madness schedule (Women's):

Mar. 15-16: First Four

Mar. 17-18: First Round

Mar. 19-20: Second Round

Mar. 24-25: Sweet 16

Mar. 26-27: Elite Eight

Mar. 31: Final Four

Apr. 2: Women's NCAA Championship Game

The best TV deals ahead of March Madness 2023



If you're looking to create the ultimate at-home NCAA tournament experience, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on great TVs for watching sports and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,797

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,797 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698



The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price. This deal is exclusively for Prime members, but non-Prime shoppers can still get the TV on sale for $800.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368



This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $340



A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $340 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $1,168

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,168

Soundbar and speaker system deals during March Madness 2023

Looking to upgrade your sound system ahead of the NCAA Championship Game? We've got you covered. The right TV speakers should have your watch party feeling (and sounding) like you're cheering on your favorite team from the stands, instead of on your couch.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar

Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue, so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.

Samsung HW-A650 3.1ch soundbar, $360 (reduced from $400)

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and voice assistant

For an upgraded experience, try this option. It offers 3D surround sound that fires from the front, side and above, and can be controlled with your voice via Alexa. It connects to your TV with either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and yes, it can create a surround sound system.

Samsung 3.1.2-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and voice assistant, $700

Roku Streambar



If your entire TV experience needs to be upgraded, consider a Roku Streambar. It's a Roku streaming device and soundbar all in one. The soundbar uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. And if you want to take things to the next level, Roku makes add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar, for an upgraded surround sound experience.

"I purchased [the Roku Streambar] because of its compact design and the audio mix coming from my LG TV made watching movies impossible," an Amazon customer says. "The Streambar solved my audio problem. I can now watch movies without turning the volume up for dialogue and down for action sequences. I also like the upgradeability of this device with wireless speakers and a subwoofer, which I'm sure I'll take advantage of over time."

Roku Streambar, $125 (reduced from $130)

Roku Streambar with subwoofer, $305

Roku Streambar surround set, $275

Vizio Elevate soundbar

This soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS has 18 high-performance speakers. Its adaptive-height speakers automatically rotate to optimize your audio experience. Four of its speakers face up for an enveloping sound. It's voice-controlled via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

Vizio Elevate soundbar, $699 (reduced from $1,100)

Platin Monaco 5.1.2 sound system

For a cinema-worthy audio experience without a complex set up, Platin's Monaco 5.1.2 system may be right for you. Featuring WiSA HT Certified and Dolby Atmos enabled speakers, this ultra luxe, sleek system will have you ready to enjoy courtside-level audio in mere minutes with a combination of processing, wireless connectivity and true up-firing channels that'll provide an immersive and spatial sound arena.

"This system is incredible...no other way to put it," one reviewer raved. "I bought it for my den, and after the ease of set up, the superior sound quality, and amazing customer service, I just ordered another set for my living room! First, and probably the biggest initial selling point is, of course, the wireless feature. It works flawlessly. It's just as easy as advertised...plug in the speakers, plug in the Soundsend, download the app, and a minute later you've got beautiful, full sound. I have it set up as a 7.1 currently, but I ordered tall speaker stands to put behind my tv so I can use two speakers as height speakers, so I'll get 5.1.2, which will be perfect for Atmos. Looking forward to that!"

While the Monaco 5.1.2 sound system is the priciest option on this list, right now you can score this system on sale for $200 off at Amazon, and have it delivered well before the Championship Game.

Platin Monaco 5.1.2 sound system, $899 (reduced from $1,099)

