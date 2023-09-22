How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Dallas Cowboys visit the Arizona Cardinals for a Sunday matchup that has Cardinals fans wondering if their team can pull off an upset victory - the team's potential first win of the 2023 NFL season. The 2-0 Cowboys have dominated with Micah Parsons on defense and quarterback Dak Prescott promising more consistency than he showed last season. The Cardinals may be in the midst of a rebuild, but they're hungry for a win.

The Cardinals have struggled since quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2022 season. Having settled on four-year veteran Joshua Dobbs as the team's starter, the Cardinals hope to settle in and score their first win of the season.

We love a good potential upset. But truth be told, we'd tune in just to watch Parsons in action.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. the Cardinals game

The Week 3 game between Cowboys and the Cardinals will be played Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT). It will air live on Fox, and stream on the services listed below.

Fox is included in most cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get five months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $274. That works out to just $55 per month, an even better price than subscribing to just the $60 per month Orange + Blue plan. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per month.

Watch NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season: Looking ahead to Week 3



The 2023 NFL Season Week 3 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Sept. 21

New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (FOX/Prime Video)



Sunday, Sept. 24

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, 1.00 p.m. (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (ABC, CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, NBC)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season



Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa Getty Images

Is this finally Dak Prescott's time to shine? The Cowboys are off to a splashy 2023 season start, 2-0 coming into Week 3. QB Dak Prescott is pick-free, a huge improvement over last season. Prescott tied the league for the most interceptions and never played back-to-back games without a pick. Two games in, the Cowboys are primed to re-earn the title "America's Team". The Cowboys relied on five field goals from rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey to earn their 30-10 victory over the New York Jets. They'll need to score more touchdowns in the coming weeks if they want to be a real Super Bowl contender.

Lamar Jackson/OBJ in Baltimore: The Baltimore Ravens went through a series of staff and player changes during the offseason, designed to further QB Lamar Jackson's development in Baltimore. With a new coordinator a leveled-up offense, including the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are 2-0 this season. The tightened offense has the league on notice.

Is there life after Aaron Rodgers in New York? Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut didn't last long before Rodgers was down with a torn ACL. Jets backup QB Zach Wilson took over. Despite a rocky start, Wilson settled in and led the Jets to an OT win. Head coach Robert Saleh assures the team is primed to go all the way with or without Rodgers, but the same team went 7-10 in 2022, which doesn't bode well this season.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off two weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. After nearly shutting down Matthew Stafford's offense in the Week 2 against the Rams, this 49ers defense looks unstoppable and quite frankly, completely terrifying to face.

