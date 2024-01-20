How to watch all four NFL Divisional Round games for free even if you don't have cable

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after an intentional grounding call during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Many NFL fans have already cut the cord with their cable company in favor of lowering monthly bills and ridding their home of that ugly cable box. But since some streaming services carry certain NFL games, but not others, figuring out how to get access to every NFL game without paying an arm and a leg can be time consuming, confusing and downright frustrating.

The 2024 NFL Divisional Round schedule consists of four can't miss games from eight teams all vying for a trip to Super Bowl LVIII. Despite airing on four different networks, you can still watch all four games this weekend, even if you don't have cable. The best part, you can watch for free. Really.

What teams are scheduled to play in the 2024 NFL Divisional Round

Eight teams will play four games over the NFL Divisional Round, two Saturday games followed by two more on Sunday. Here are the teams playing this weekend.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

How and when to watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round

Starting Saturday Jan. 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET, the NFL scheduled one terrific game after the next. The eight teams playing this weekend are vying for the chance to go on to the 2024 NFL Conference Championships. Only four will go on after this weekend's games.

Saturday January 20, 2024

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT), ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT), Fox

Sunday January 21, 2024

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT), NBC

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT), CBS

How to watch all the 2024 NFL Divisional Round games on one streaming platform (for free)

This weekend's divisional round games will air on four different networks (NBC, CBS, Fox and ABC). Most cable subscriptions carry those network channels, but if your cable subscription doesn't include all four or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the 2024 NFL Divisional Round on one streaming platform. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

New subscribers can catch every NFL Divisional Round game for free on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL Divisional Round games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the NFL playoffs, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can also watch the NFL Divisional Round with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game this weekend (except for the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game) airing on every network with Hulu + Live TV. Nest season, you'll be able to catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch NFL Divisional Round games live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch all 2024 NFL Divisional Round games with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna is regularly priced around $23, but we've seen it for sale as low as $12.

If you want to catch this weekend's games on your phone -- and all the football still ahead in the post season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Waiting for the games to start? Check out Amazon's new NFL fan shop



If you're waiting for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round to begin, now is a great time to check out Amazon's new NFL fan shop. The Amazon NFL fan shop is filled to the brim with officially licensed fan gear: You'll find jerseys, team flags, T-shirts, hoodies and more. There are plenty of deals awaiting you at Amazon, too, including some must-see deals on TVs for watching football.

Tap the button below to head directly to the NFL fan shop page on Amazon and select your favorite team.

Storylines we're following in the 2024 NFL playoffs

Important dates to remember:

Playoff games are scheduled through Jan. 28, 2004.



Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

No. 16 Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Taylor Swift's NFL era: Any question the NFL would return to life "PT" (that's pre-Taylor) now that Taylor Swift has established herself as a legitimate Kansas City Chiefs fan have been answered. Ever since Swift stepped foot into Arrowhead Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play, fans haven't been able to get enough seeing Swift in the stands. Despite the league's attempt to tone down the Swift coverage, giving plenty of material to award show and late night talk show hosts, Taylor Swift mania has officially hit the NFL with no signs of slowing down during the playoffs. Swift heads back out on tour on Feb. 7, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, which means she'll miss Super Bowl LVIII if Kelce's Chiefs go all the way. Until then, expect a lot of game day cutaways to Taylor Swift in the stands, even if the NFL swears off it.

Is this the Lions year? The Cinderella story of the 2023-2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are two games away from the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl appearance. The Lions showed what they're made of in their 23-24 Wild Card victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams made headlines in 2021 when they swapped quarterbacks, sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Goff finally got his vengeance with Sunday's victory, earning the respect of fans and Lions head coach Dan Campbell along the way.

Is there an MVP in the house? Endless hours of NFL sports broadcasts over recent years have been dedicated to arguing the talents (or lack thereof) of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Lamar has always been a dynamic scrambler out of the pocket and this season is no different. Poised to have the best season of his career with MVP chants following him (again) at every turn, Jackson has quickly silenced any remaining naysayers this season. The Ravens might not get the hype of the Chiefs or the Dallas Cowboys, but they're a serious Super Bowl contender and Lamar is already making a case to turn those MVP chants into reality. If you don't mind being called a "bandwagon" by the teenager in your life, there's never been a better time to jump on the Ravens bandwagon. No one will know you just get here, and we certainly won't tell.