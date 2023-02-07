How to save on gas or electric bills with a smart thermostat

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you warming up to the purchase of a new smart thermostat? It could end up saving you money on electricity or gas -- enough to pay back the thermostat many times over. A summary of studies on Nest thermostat usage show "savings equal to about 10% to 12% of heating usage and electric savings equal to about 15% of cooling usage in homes with central air conditioning."

With utility bills rising all across the nation, now is an excellent time to consider investing in a smart thermostat to keep the heat (and the bills) down. Smart programmable thermostats can help you automate the temperature in your home and limit energy usage when you're not home. You can also check in on your thermostat when you're away from home with compatible mobile apps.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $194 (reduced from $249)

Amazon smart thermostat, $80

Ecobee SmartThermostat Premium, $250

There are many contenders for the title of the best smart thermostat. Finding the one that best fits your home can be a challenge, though. To help you find the right thermostat and cut down on your energy bill, we've compiled the best smart thermostat models and sets from Google Nest, Amazon, Honeywell and Ecobee. Keep reading to find the best smart thermostat for your home.

Best smart thermostats of 2023

Looking to save on heating costs this year? Then consider investing in one of these smart thermostats.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google via Amazon

Like other smart thermostats, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even unlike some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it every day; it uses them to please you. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air-conditioning systems.

You can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale at Amazon for $194, a 20% markdown from list price. The thermostat is available in a variety of colors, including brass and stainless steel.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $194 (reduced from $249)

Google Nest Thermostat

Google via Amazon

The standard Google Nest thermostat is the third-best-selling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $115 on Amazon. (Prices vary depending on the model's color.)

Like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, the Google Nest looks out for your energy bill, and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) Google says installation will take you about 30 minutes or less; the same amount of time it says you'd need to set up the Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (reduced from $130)

Amazon Smart Thermostat



Amazon

The Amazon smart thermostat is the No. 1-selling programmable thermostat on Amazon. List prices start at $60 for a smart thermostat without a C-wire (or, common-wire) power adapter kit. You may need a C-wire adapter to properly hook up your smart thermostat -- or you may not, depending on your current thermostat. (Best to check before you buy.)

As you might've guessed, the Amazon Smart Thermostat works with Alexa, but it's not a two-way communication device. If you want to tell it that you're leaving the house, and that you want it to adjust the air conditioning accordingly, then you need to give that instruction through the Alexa app or via an Alexa-enabled device.

Amazon smart thermostat, $80

Honeywell RTH9600WF smart thermostat



Honeywell via Amazon

The Honeywell RTH9600WF is a brand-new entry; the smart thermostat debuted in March 2022. It has a color display screen (that can even show you the day's weather forecast), and it can be controlled via a variety of A.I. assistants, including Alexa and Google Assistant. Please note, Honeywell says a C-wire power adapter is required.

Prices for the Honeywell RTH9600WF vary depending on the color, and whether you're purchasing it with a C-wire power adapter. On Amazon, the best deal we saw was for a gray model without the adapter; it's on sale for $140.

Honeywell Home RTH9600WF Smart Color Thermostat, $140 (reduced from $169)

Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat

Ecobee via Amazon

Formally known as the Ecobee3 Lite SmartThermostat, the energy-saving Ecobee Lite comes complete with a power-extender kit. (But it doesn't require a C-wire.) You can control it with your Android or iOS device.

Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black, $146

You can also get a bundle with an Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostat and a two-pack of Ecobee SmartSensor security devices for your doors and windows.

Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black & SmartSensor for doors and windows 2-Pack, white, $216 (reduced from $259)

Ecobee SmartThermostat Premium

Amazon

Ecobee's new, premium smart thermostat features voice control with Siri and Alexa. It also includes a built-in air quality monitor and smart sensor.

Ecobee SmartThermostat Premium, $250

Wyze programmable smart thermostat

Amazon

The Wyze programmable smart thermostat is a sold, budget, friendly option. It offers an easy setup process and provides helpful usage tracking insights, The thermostat can be controlled via a mobile app or with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Wyze programmable smart thermostat, $79

