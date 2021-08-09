Daily Deal: Upgrade your home to mesh Wi-Fi with Google Wi-Fi, now $50 off at Best Buy

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google Wi-Fi is now $50 off at Amazon. It's a solution for those who live out in the country, in a large home or want to save some cash. Amazon

Whether you live out in the country or in a large home, a mesh Wi-Fi system may be for you. Luckily, the reviewer-loved Google Wi-Fi, an expandable, 3-piece mesh Wi-Fi system that covers up to 4,500 square feet, is currently on sale right now during the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. And yes, it's also on sale during Amazon's early Black Friday sale too, so you have your pick of where to shop -- you'll save big either way.

Mesh Wi-Fi is a solution for people who have areas in their home that just don't get good signal. You can prioritize devices using it, so Zoom calls on a work laptop will take priority over someone streaming Netflix in another room. And there are parental controls that let you pause and restrict content on individual devices.

Hear what reviewers have to say about the No. 1 best-selling mesh Wi-Fi system on Amazon, the Google Wi-Fi, below.

"As an IT tech, I have to say I'm impressed!" reviewer dator643 says. "The setup is quite literally the easiest I have ever seen on a consumer product. Myself and my coworkers have been recommending these for employees working remotely to improve their Wi-Fi signal and stability in their homes. We have several success stories and zero complaints."

"I was scared about the investment but if you are permanently teleworking, this will get paid off in about four months based on the internet speed upgrade costs in our area," reviewer Beth S says.

Best Buy reviewer CJav, meanwhile, reports this buy increased internet speeds in the most distant areas of their home -- and does a much better job at it than the traditional Wi-Fi extenders they tried.

Google Wi-Fi Mesh Router (3 pack), $150 (reduced from $200)

