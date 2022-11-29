Giving Tuesday: Shop the best deals that also give to charity

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

First Black Friday, then Cyber Monday. Now, finally, it's Giving Tuesday, a day meant to encourage charitable donations throughout the holidays. This year, plenty of gift-worthy brands are getting in all the giving... and some are even offering terrific holiday shopping deals.

Keep reading to see our picks of the best brands that are giving back with every purchase today -- so you can do good and get a great gift for a loved one in the process.

Caraway - A Sense of Home

Caraway is a direct-to-consumer cookware line that uses non-toxic, non-stick coatings. Caraway claims its products release 60 percent less carbon dioxide than other non-stick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.

For Giving Tuesday, Caraway is partnering with A Sense of Home, a non-profit that "helps to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care."

Today, 10% of all Caraway sales, alongside 100 pieces of Caraway kitchenware, will go to A Sense of Home. Check out our top pick from Caraway Cookware below.

Caraway cookware set: $395

Caraway

"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs. I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily - love the hanging slip case for the lids as well" a five-star reviewer writes.

This set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, 6.5-quart Dutch oven, magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.

Caraway cookware set, $395 (reduced from $545)

Fable - International Fund for Animal Welfare

Fable is a family-run company that creates stylish products for caring pet owners.

For Giving Tuesday, Fable is partnering with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). The organization aims to rescue, rehabilitate, and release wild animals, and restore and protect their natural habitats.

Today, 10% of all Fable sales will be donated to the IFAW. Shop our top pick from Fable below, plus save up to 35% on your purchase with the code "HOLIDAY2022."

Fable dog crate

Fable

Fable's signature crate is made from premium bent wood. The gate comes in metal or clear acrylic and can be secured with a sliding mechanism or stored discreetly within the unit. Unlike traditional wire crates, this crate's minimal design will blend seamlessly into any home and can double as a functional side table.

Fable dog crate, $316 and up with code "HOLIDAY2022"

Grown Alchemist - Cool Earth

Grown Alchemist is a skincare brand that focuses on cellular renewal and nutrients.

For Giving Tuesday, you can get 20% off sitewide and give 20% to Cool Earth, a charity for people living in rainforests. The organization's goal is to help those who "need financial aid to keep the forest under their trusted care and protection in the fight against climate change."

Use the code "GIVING" to get 20% off sitewide. Plus, get your choice of a free mini when you spend $50 or more.

Grown Alchemist Intensive Hand Cream

Grown Alchemist

This ultra-moisturizing hand cream soothes dry skin with a powerful blend of fast-absorbing, non-greasy hydrating botanical ingredients including argan, grapeseed, camellia and tamanu oils.

This rose-scented hand cream would make a perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Grown Alchemist Intensive Hand Cream, $23 with code "GIVING"

Hanky Panky - Hearts of Gold

Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky has been crafting lingerie and underwear for nearly half a century, with a focus on high stitch count and an extra comfortable fit.

For Giving Tuesday, Hanky Panky has partnered with Hearts of Gold, an New York-based nonprofit with the goal of "reimagining the future of homeless mothers and their children, together, by helping them to become confident and self-sufficient as they prepare to transition out of the New York City shelter system to permanent homes."

For every pair of Hanky Panky underwear purchased today, a pair will be donated to a woman getting back on her feet with the help of Hearts of Gold. Plus, get up to 65% off select styles at Hanky Panky's extended Black Friday sale.

Away - Global Glimpse

In seven years, Away has become one of the most recognizable brands on the luggage carousel. Once available only online, Away now operates several brick-and-mortar stores in major cities across the country, as well as London and Toronto. And it's also a CBS Essentials bestseller in the category of luxury luggage.

While Away isn't running a Giving Tuesday-specific promotion today, since 2020, the luxury travel brand has partnered with the non-profit Global Glimpse on the Passport Scholarship Fund and other initiatives to "empower the future generation through travel." You can learn more about how to donate on Away's website. Check out our top pick to shop from Away below.

Away Bigger Carryon

Away

Away makes several sizes, but the Bigger Carry-On is an essential for maximum carry-on space. It boasts cool features like a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock and telescopic handle.

Inside the suitcase you will find a removable liner, (which comes in handy in case of spills, says one CBS Essentials staff member), an interior compression system and a removable laundry bag.

Compared to the 22-inch version, which holds three to five days worth of clothes, the 23-inch "Bigger" boasts four to seven days worth of space, while still staying within those all-important carry-on measurements.

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295

Away Aluminum Edition The Bigger Carry-On, $645

