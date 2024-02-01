This standing desk exercise bike has gone viral on TikTok. And it's $120 off at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, the average American gains 1-2 pounds per year. Since most of us spend the bulk of our day at work, sitting at work to be exact, moving more during our workday could be the key to keeping those pounds at bay.

The FlexiSpot Deskcise Pro V9, a combination indoor bike and desk, has taken TikTok and other social media platforms by storm. The sleek, ergonomic exercise bike keeps you moving, while the adjustable desktop means you don't have to miss a minute of your workday while you workout. And the best part? It's currently on sale at Amazon for $380, a savings of $120.

It's no wonder FlexiSpot's whisper-quiet desk bike has gone viral. The Deskcise Pro V9 features a digital display to track workout duration, calories burned and speed. There are eight resistance levels, allowing you to workout at the intensity of your choice. There is even a spot for your Stanley cup on the center console.

What makes this desk bike stand out is the adjustable desktop, which can be moved forward, backward and up and down for seated and standing positions. While you pedal, you'll be able to keep up on work, return emails, or even watch a show on an iPad or computer.

When you're not using your new bike, you'll be able to quickly and easily move it to a cozy corner. The bike sits on easy-rolling casters that feature gravity sensor wheel locks that keep it from moving while you pedal. The feet are foldable, too, allowing the bike to take up less space when not in use.

The FlexiSpot Deskcise Pro V9 is available in black and white. Find it at Amazon for $380 with coupon, reduced from $500. You can also purchase this bike (and get free shipping) directly from FlexiSpot, where it's currently $100 off.