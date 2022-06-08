Best headphones for dads for Father's Day 2022, plus deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Show Dad how much he means to you this Father's Day 2022 by gifting him a brand new pair of headphones or earbuds. Whether he loves rocking out to music or listening to the latest episode of his favorite podcast, we found top-rated headphones Dad is sure to love.

Beats Studio3, $200 (reduced from $350)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $268 (regularly $330)

Bose QuietComfort 45, $279 (reduced from $329)

How do you pick the best headphones for your Dad? First, decide whether Dad would want traditional over-the-ear headphones, or a more sporty pair of earbuds better suited for working out. If he's a fan of Apple products, it's hard to go wrong with the Apple AirPods Pro. Another great option is the Bose QuietComfort 45 over-the-ear headphones, with stunning audio and powerful noise cancelling. We even found the Bose headphones for dads who love to game.

Below, the best headphones for dads for Father's Day 2022, all available on Amazon. Most of these headphones and earbuds are on sale now. He'll be excited to receive these headphones and earbuds from Beats, Bose, Sony and more.

Headphones for Father's Day

Beats Solo3

Beats

If dad is partial to rock, folk or country, the bright-sounding, on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $130 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio3

Beats

Beats Studio3 headphones are currently $150 off, making them one of the best headphone deals if you're looking for a high quality option for Dad this Father's day. On top of their adaptive noise cancelation, they also feature real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.

Beats Studio3, $200 (reduced from $350)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset

Bose via Amazon

This Bose headset is a great choice for dads who love to game. The headset includes a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic so other players will be able to hear you loud and clear. This headset can also be worn wirelessly and features a built-in mic system that can make clear phone calls, even in noisy environments.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $268 (regularly $330)

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones

Sony Store via Amazon

These headphones use Sony's dual noise sensor technology to detect what kind of noise environment Dad is in to provide the best noise cancelation. They have a 35-hour battery life and are smartphone compatible for hands-free calls and voice assistant commands.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones, $98 (regularly $180)

Bose QuietComfort 45

The new Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a nice feature set. That includes a 24-hour battery life, fast charging, two different noise-canceling modes and a USB-C port for charging. Dad can personalize his listening experience with the Bose app.

Bose QuietComfort 45, $279 (reduced from $329)

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones

Best Buy

Sony's newest headphones offer unprecedented noise canceling, and exceptional call quality even if you're in a noisy area. Their battery lasts up to 30 hours. Find them in two colors.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones, $398

Earbuds for Father's Day

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

Upgrade Dad's old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. These AirPods have made headlines by fitting in active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more compact, better fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price -- specifically $250, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Now at $197, the Apple AirPods Pro are at a major discount on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)

