Everlane Cyber Monday deal: Get these popular jeans for just $69

Cyber Monday fashion deals have arrived. You can score huge savings on trendy fashion styles from tons of must-have clothing brands -- including this can't-miss denim deal from Everlane.

Right now, you can score a pair of the Way-High jeans from Everlane for just $69. Available in six colors and four styles.

Sale price varies by style.

Everlane Way-High jeans, $69 (reduced from $98)

Best Cyber Monday deals on denim

Shop jeans from Abercrombie, Spanx, Good American and more.

90's ultra high rise straight jeans in light ripped wash: $60

Abercrombie & Fitch

TikTok seems to love these light-wash, straight leg jeans. Grab yourself or a loved one a pair for winter. Available in five lengths, sizes 23-37 and eight washes.

90's ultra high rise straight jeans in light ripped wash, $60 (reduced from $99)

Spanx flare jeans: $118

Spanx

This pull-on style of jeans from Spanx is designed to balance comfort and style with four-way stretch denim and a flattering fit. This new Spanx style is available in regular, tall and petite inseams and in sizes XS-3X.

Spanx flare jeans, $118 (reduced from $148)

90's Cheeky jeans: $76



Everlane

These straight-leg, high-rise jeans are made from Everlane boast premium non-stretch Japanese denim and have that 90s-inspired look without being too baggy. Available in three inseam sizes, sizes 23-33 and six colors.

90's Cheeky jeans, $76 (reduced from $108)

Good American Good Legs skinny jeans: $69

Good American

Khloe Kardashian certainly knew what she was doing with Good American's bestselling pair of skinny jeans. These stylish jeans have a gap-proof waistband and are made with super-stretch denim for extra comfort. These jeans are available in regular, long and short inseams and in sizes 00-24 Plus.

Good American Good Legs skinny jeans, $69 (reduced from $99)

Spanx ankle skinny jeans: $64

Spanx

These skinny jeans from Spanx are on sale and prioritize a sleek silhouette with a pull-on design and stretch denim that's made for comfortable motion. Available in sizes XS-3X.

Spanx ankle skinny jeans, $64 (reduced from $128)

Best Cyber Monday leggings deals

Save on Spanx, Colorfoalkla and more.

Spanx Faux-Leather Leggings: $78

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

During the Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $78.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78 (reduced from $98)

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings: $98

Nordstrom

Add a little bit of extra shine to your wardrobe with these ultra-glossy faux-leather leggings by Spanx. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the glossy version of these popular leggings will be reduced from $128 to $98.

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings, $98 (reduced from $128)

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings: $30

Amazon

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Best Cyber Monday deals on shoes

Save on the best Uggs for winter and more.

Ugg Classic Mini waterproof clear boot: $120

Nordstrom

Planning on making a splash this winter? Maybe this pair of waterproof Uggs, available in three colors, is more your style.

"I love Uggs, so comfy, but you cannot wear them when it is raining or snowing. These are perfect for that! Kept my feet dry and they stayed perfect!" a Nordstrom reviewer wrote.

Ugg Classic Mini waterproof clear boot, $120 (reduced from $160)

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper: $70

Ugg via Nordstrom

These classic suede-and-shearling slippers come in six colors. They're suitable for indoor or outdoor wear and have a foam-cushioned footbed.

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper, $70 (reduced from $100)

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal: $50

Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you can wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Select colors are on sale right now for a whopping 50% off.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

