The best electric lawnmowers and rechargeable power tools in 2022

According to a recent Fortune Business Insights report, demand for electric mowers is surging. Tomasz Zajda/EyeEm/Getty Images

Prices at the U.S. gas pump have soared to all-time highs. For some, the petrol-powered headache begins and ends with their car's gas tank. But that's not the case for those with garages and sheds stocked with gas-guzzling lawn mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and more.

So, what's a budget-strapped handyman and handywoman to do? One option: Go electric.

As noted in a report on the lawn-and-garden equipment industry, electric mowers are lighter, quieter and, thanks to the frequently used push-button design, easier to start than their gas-fueled counterparts. Another really great benefit of going electric: Because these mowers and other electric yard tools don't use gas, you're not inhaling cancer-causing exhaust fumes while using them, and you won't smell like gas after you're done.

And, as more laws are introduced to ban the sale of gas-powered lawn tools, traditional names like Snapper and Black + Decker now stand in the green space alongside eco-focused brands such as Greenworks and Ego. Many of these mowers include batteries and chargers that are compatible with other power tools, as well.

Below are some of the top-rated and best-selling electric lawn mowers and outdoor power tools that you can buy today at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

Greenworks 42" CrossoverZ zero-turn, ride-on mower (60 V)



Tractor Supply Co.

If you're serious about going green, swap out your gas-powered, ride-on lawnmower with a powerful new electric model. The Greenworks 42" CrossoverZ ride-on lawn mower features zero-turn controls, dual LED headlights, a premium padded seat with arm rests, USB charging ports and even a cupholder. It's designed to mow up to 2 acres with slight rolling hills (up to 15 degrees), with a top speed of 8 MPH and a 200-pound hauling capacity.

This mower includes six 60 V batteries and three turbo battery chargers that can fast charge all the batteries in 90 minutes.

Greenworks 42" CrossoverZ zero-turn, ride-on mower (60 V), $5,000

Don't need the lawn-cutting precision of zero-turn controls? You can save $1,000 by going with Greenworks' 42" CrossoverT, a ride-on lawnmower with steering-wheel controls.

Greenworks 42" CrossoverT ride-on mower (60 V), $4,000

Greenworks 17" brushless cordless lawn mower (48 V) with drill (24 V)

Greenworks via Amazon

This cordless, battery-powered mower with push-button start and six adjustable cutting heights runs on two 24-volt, lithium-ion, rechargeable batteries. Add it up, and that's 48 volts worth of grass-cutting mojo. Either battery can be swapped into the cordless drill that, along with a dual-port charger, helps complete this package from Greenworks.

On Amazon, this set boasts nearly 5,000 customer reviews -- and a rating of four-and-a-half stars (out of five).

Greenworks 17" brushless cordless lawn mower (48 V) and drill (24 V), $348

Greenworks 19" brushless lawn mower (40 V)

Greenworks via Amazon

This Greenworks lawn mower is $67 off right now.

The 4.3-star-rated mower offers up to 30 mins of run-time on a fully charged battery. It features seven different height adjustments and its brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation and a longer machine life.

"Definitely recommend and would buy again," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the gardening device. "Also, was super easy to assemble out of the box, and easy to adjust as needed for height of the cut and the height of the mower. Like the design of the battery placement - easy in and out, and the contacts are up instead of down where dirt and dust could collect."

Greenworks 19" brushless lawn mower (40 V), $183 (regularly $250)

Greenworks cordless blower (40 V)

Greenworks via Amazon

This lightweight blower can deliver wind speeds up to 150 mph. It offers six different blowing speeds.

"This worked much better than expected," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the cordless device. "I like the adjustable speed and freedom of a cordless design. I was able to blow off the front driveway, front sidewalks, 2 side door porches, the back sidewalks, and the back patio in 10 minutes... Used to take an hour because of the extension cords with my old blower. I have more control with the GreenWorks blower over where the debris is blown/ easier clean up."

Save $18 on this cordless blower at Amazon right now.

Greenworks cordless blower (40 V), $42 (regularly $60)

Sun Joe MJ401C 14" cordless lawn mower (28 V)

Sun Works via Walmart

Rated four stars (out of five) by Walmart shoppers, the Sun Joe MJ401C is a relative deal on the electric-mower scene. And, at last look, it's also a legit deal, having been marked down at Walmart by more than $50, from $180 to $129.

The cordless, key-ignited, Sun Joe model runs on a single, rechargeable, 28-volt, lithium-ion battery. The manufacturer says the mower is best suited for small to medium lawns; at the same time, it says it can mow 10,000 square feet of grass on a single battery charge.

On Amazon, the pro version, which comes with a rear-discharge chute, is also available; it's listed at $157.

Sun Joe MJ401C 28 V, 14" Cordless Lawn Mower, $129 (reduced from $180)

Snapper XD Max cordless electric 19" lawn mower (82 V)

Snapper via Amazon

Veteran lawn-mower maker Snapper makes the green scene with the steely, 82-volt Snapper XD Max electric mower. It features a push-button start, and seven adjustable cutting heights. And, yes, it literally boasts a mowing deck made of steel.

This cordless Snapper XD Max is powered by a Briggs & Stratton 82-volt, lithium-ion, rechargeable battery that's capable of delivering up to 45 minutes of lawn-taming action on a full charge. (The mower kit actually comes with two Briggs & Stratton batteries, plus a rapid charger.)

On Amazon, the package is rated four-plus stars on the strength of more than 1,000 user reviews.

Snapper XD 82 V MAX cordless electric 19" push lawn mower, $611

Black + Decker 15" electric corded lawn mower with bike handle (20 V)

Black + Decker via Amazon

On Amazon, five-star reviews from verified buyers rave about how this Black + Decker electric mower is lightweight and easy to use.

Unlike the other electric mowers featured here, this one isn't cordless. Once plugged in (with the help of a polarized extension cord that you provide), the mower starts with the push of a button.

The mower can be set to trim grass to three different lengths, and comes complete with one collection bag.

Black + Decker 15" electric lawn mower with bike handle (20 V), Corded, $140

Ego 21" cordless self-propelled lawn mower (56 V)

Ego via Walmart

On the Walmart site, this cordless Ego Self-Propelled electric mower boasts more than 10,000 customer reviews – and a rating of four-and-a-half-stars. Satisfied verified buyers praise the machine for being "light but impactful," quiet and a breeze to use (right down to the collection bag that's said to be easy to put on, and easy to take off). The LED headlights win shout-outs, too. The mower also features six adjustable cutting heights, and a push-button start.

This Ego model runs on a 56-volt ARC lithium-ion battery that's included. Once fully charged, the battery's said to provide up to 60 minutes of mowing power.

Ego 21" cordless self-propelled lawn mower (56 V), $598

Black + Decker Max 10" cordless chainsaw (20 V)

Black + Decker via Amazon

You can get a deal on Amazon right now on this cordless, electric chainsaw from Black + Decker. The 20-volt kit, which includes the 20-volt battery and charger, is marked down from $139 to $130. When fully charged, the power tool – and its 10-inch blade – can deliver up to five hours of cutting action.

Black + Decker Max 10" cordless chainsaw (20 V), $130 (reduced from $139)

Sun Joe SPX3000 electric pressure washer

Sun Joe via Amazon

Clean your patio or car with this electric-powered pressure washer from Sun Joe that delivers up to 2,030 pounds per square inch (or, PSI) of water pressure. It comes with a 34-inch extension spray wand (for hard-to-reach, hard-to-clean areas), and a 20-foot hose. And, while, nope, it isn't cordless, a 35-foot power cord is included. You can currently get a deal on the Sun Joe SPX3000, where the pressure washer is marked down.

Sun Joe SPX3000 electric pressure washer, 1.76 GPM max, $169 (reduced from $200)

DeWalt Max blower kit (20 V)

DeWalt via Amazon

If you think electric outdoor power tools are wimpy, then this three-speed DeWalt blower is here to convince you otherwise. It delivers up to 135 mph of air speed, and, though lightweight, is billed as being worthy of use on job sites. The kit comes complete with a 20-volt, lithium-ion battery and charger.

"This thing is amazing," begins one five-star review from a verified customer on Amazon. "I laughed when I pulled it out of the box because it is tiny and thought it would only be good for the garage and front porch. But I use it every day to blow pine needles off a [75-foot] long driveway!"

DeWalt MAX blower kit (20 V), $257 (reduced from $289)

