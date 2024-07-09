CBS Mornings Deals: Save 30% on a car washing kit

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Casafina by Costa Nova: Save up to 25%

Casafina by Costa Nova

Casafina by Costa Nova makes tableware designed to be a stylish alternative to traditional bowl and plate sets. Their 12-piece Pacifica place setting includes four salad plates, four dinner plates and four cereal bowls.

Each piece is made from Portuguese stoneware and comes with a matte finish. You can get the 12-piece set, as well as the individual serving bowls and platters, in five colors, including vanilla, salt, artichokes, oyster gray and seed gray.

Normally priced at $52-$234, get yours now at CBSDeals.com for up to 25% off, only $39-$175.50.

WashUp: Save 30%

Washup

Introducing WashUp, a car washing kit that requires little to no water to clean your car. All you do is spray the solution onto your car, wipe off the mess with a microfiber cloth and your cleaning is done. You don't need to rinse.

The solution can help lessen dust, oil stains, insect glue, bird droppings and other stubborn grime stuck to your car. The kit includes four double-sided microfiber cloths, a sprayer, which may allow for easier application of the cleaning solution, and enough cleaning solution to last for 25 washes.

Normally priced at $99.99, get one now at CBSDeals.com for 30% off, only $69.99.

Pursonic: Save up to 30%

Pursonic

Using Pursonic's Foot Massager and Tea Tree Oil may help soothe your tired feet. The foot massager comes with jets and a massaging foot bed to provide relief. It can also maintain hot water, which may enhance overall relaxation.

Purchase also includes the brand's Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, a solution that has been designed to rejuvenate sore muscles, soften calluses and combat toenail fungus, athlete's foot and foot odor.

Normally priced at $89.99 get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 30% off only $62.99.