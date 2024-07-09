Watch CBS News
Essentials Shopping

CBS Mornings Deals: Save 30% on a car washing kit

By Rachel Center

Edited By Rachel Center

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 05:43

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Casafina by Costa Nova: Save up to 25%

casafina2.jpg
Casafina by Costa Nova

Casafina by Costa Nova makes tableware designed to be a stylish alternative to traditional bowl and plate sets. Their 12-piece Pacifica place setting includes four salad plates, four dinner plates and four cereal bowls. 

Each piece is made from Portuguese stoneware and comes with a matte finish. You can get the 12-piece set, as well as the individual serving bowls and platters, in five colors, including vanilla, salt, artichokes, oyster gray and seed gray. 

Normally priced at  $52-$234, get yours now at CBSDeals.com for up to 25% off, only $39-$175.50.

$39 and up at CBS Deals

WashUp: Save 30%

washup1.jpg
Washup

Introducing WashUp, a car washing kit that requires little to no water to clean your car. All you do is spray the solution onto your car, wipe off the mess with a microfiber cloth and your cleaning is done. You don't need to rinse. 

The solution can help lessen dust, oil stains, insect glue, bird droppings and other stubborn grime stuck to your car. The kit includes four double-sided microfiber cloths, a sprayer, which may allow for easier application of the cleaning solution, and enough cleaning solution to last for 25 washes. 

Normally priced at $99.99, get one now at CBSDeals.com for 30% off, only $69.99.

$69.99 at CBS Deals

Pursonic: Save up to 30%

pursonic3-1.jpg
Pursonic

Using Pursonic's Foot Massager and Tea Tree Oil may help soothe your tired feet. The foot massager comes with jets and a massaging foot bed to provide relief. It can also maintain hot water, which may enhance overall relaxation. 

Purchase also includes the brand's Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt, a solution that has been designed to rejuvenate sore muscles, soften calluses and combat toenail fungus, athlete's foot and foot odor. 

Normally priced at $89.99 get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 30% off only  $62.99.

$62.99 at CBS Deals
Rachel Center

Rachel Center is a writer with more than eight years of experience creating lifestyle content for brands such as Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple and Apartment Therapy.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.