CBS Morning Deals: Save 44% on a traction neck pillow

By Rachel Center

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:14

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Neckup: Save 44%

Neckup is a traction pillow that was designed to stretch and relax your cervical spine as well as provide relief from minor neck pain and discomfort. You can adjust the height of the pillow to fit your exact needs and switch between the concave and convex sides to experience different stretching experiences. There are also eight massage points located on the pillow, which may help with pressure relief and additional muscle relaxation. 

Normally priced at $89.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 44% off, only $49.99.

$49.99 at CBS Deals

August + Monroe Skincare: Save up to 34%

August + Monroe

August + Monroe offers a range of products that have been crafted to nourish and enhance your skin. CBS Deals has discounts on the Calm Cream, The Wake Up Call Brightening Eye Serum and the 3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage. The Calm Cream is a vitamin B3 gel moisturizer that may help soothe irritated, textured and sensitive skin.

The Wake Up Call Brightening Eye Serum was designed to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. It also acts as a base for under-eye concealers, which may help reduce creasing. There's also the 3-in-1 Blemish Camouflage, a concealer that's made to help cover up and heal blemishes. 

Normally priced at $38.00-$62.95, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 34% off, only $24.95-$43.95.

$24.95 and up at CBS Deals

Copper Compression CopperVibe Heat + Vibration: Save 34% 

Copper Compression

The Coppervibe line includes compression gloves, back wraps, elbow/knee wraps and more that come equipped with built-in heat and massage capabilities. The combination of the compression, heat and gentle vibrations may help increase circulation to the applied areas, relax stiff joints and deliver pain relief. There are multiple heat and massage modes available, and with its cordless design, you can easily take the product with you wherever you go.

Normally priced from $119.00-$129.00, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 34% off, only $79.00-$89.00.

$79 and up at CBS Deals
Rachel Center

Rachel Center is a writer with more than eight years of experience creating lifestyle content for brands such as Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple and Apartment Therapy.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 1:34 PM EST

