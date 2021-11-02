Early Black Friday sales at Macy's you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Macy's flagship store in New York City's Herald Square is seen lit up at night in 2021. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Black Friday may not be here yet, but with shipping delays and supply chain issues looming large, industry experts are recommending you start your holiday shopping early this year.

Partially in response, many stores are offering deals with Black Friday-like pricing weeks before Black Friday arrives. Amazon has early Black Friday sale pricing, and Walmart is moving up its Black Friday sale as well. Not to be outdone, the Macy's department store chain is currently offering some good early Black Friday deals of its own, with 30 to 60% off on men's, women's and kids' clothing, home goods and more.

Find some of the highlights of Macy's Early Black Friday sale ahead.

Carter's sherpa pram

Carter's via Macy's

Snuggle baby up in this Carter's sherpa pram with ears. This white pram zips up and has a cuddle tab to protect their chin from the hardware.

Carter's Sherpa pram, $21 (reduced from $40)

Bella 2-quart electric air fryer

Bella via Macy's

If you still haven't tried an air fryer, this $36 model may be what finally convinces you. This two-quart appliance air fries, broils, bakes, roasts and reheats. Find it in four colors.

Bella 2-quart electric air fryer, $36 (reduced from $65)

BCBGeneration notch-collar teddy coat

BCBGeneration via Macy's

Make like a teddy bear and pop on this fuzzy BCBGeneration coat that comes in two neutral colors.

BCBGeneration notch-collar teddy coat, $98 (reduced from $200)

Brooklyn Steel Co. Jupiter 12-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set

Brooklyn Steel Co. via Macy's

Check out the gold-tone handles on this nonstick, 12-piece cookware set. These pieces, including fry pans, a Dutch oven and more, are suitable for all cooktops, including induction. They're oven-safe to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brooklyn Steel Co. Jupiter 12-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set, $126 (reduced from $300)

DKNY Be Delicious holiday set

DKNY via Macy's

Get an eau de parfum spray, refreshing shower mousse and eau de parfum deluxe mini in an addicting scent with this DKNY Be Delicious holiday set. The perfume's notes include green apple, sweet magnolia and creamy sandalwood.

DKNY Be Delicious holiday set, $87 (reduced from $120)

BlendJet One portable blender

BlendJet via Macy's

Take your blender on-the-go with this handy, 12-ounce, portable appliance. It has a rechargeable battery and comes in four colors. Use it to make smoothies, cocktails, baby food and more.

BlendJet one portable blender, $25 (reduced from $40)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Luther luxury blend overcoat

Lauren Ralph Lauren via Macy's

This classic Lauren Ralph Lauren overcoat comes in six colors and prints. It's made of a wool, polyamide and cashmere blend.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Luther luxury blend overcoat, $200 (reduced from $495)

