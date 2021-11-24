Black Friday fitness deals: Our favorite sales on athleisure, fitness machines, tech and more
'Tis the season to get the best deals on everything fitness related. From big ticket equipment like spin bikes, mirrors and treadmills to less-expensive essentials such as activity trackers, massagers and workout gear, health-and-fitness-inspired gifts end up on many of our wishlists.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or others this Black Friday, take advantage of some of the biggest sales of the year on the most-wanted machines, athleisure, fitness tech and more from top brands -- Lululemon, Athleta, NordicTrack, Peloton and Nike included --- and stores, such as Best Buy, Walmart, Dicks and other major retailers.
CBS Essentials rounded up the best Black Friday deals on everything needed to break a sweat.
Black Friday sale at Adidas: Save up to 50% on select shoes, apparel and accessories now through Nov. 29.
Black Friday sale at Gymshark: Save up to 70% now on select styles.
Black Friday sale at Lululemon: Save up to 50% now on select styles.
Black Friday sale at NordicTrack: Save up to $500 on fitness equipment.
Black Friday Sale at CITYROW: Save $250 on rowers plus free shipping.
Black Friday sale at Dicks: Save up to 50% on fitness equipment, gadgets and apparel.
Black Friday sale at Nike: Save up to 50% on athletic apparel, shoes and more.
Black Friday sale at Athleta: Save up to 60% sitewide.
Black Friday sale at 90 Degree by Reflex: Save 50% on apparel.
Black Friday sale at Bowflex: Save up to $700 on equipment.
Black Friday sale at Peloton: Get up to $600 value offer on the Peloton Bike and and save up to $350 on accessories and equipment.
Black Friday sale at SoulCycle: Save $600 on the Equinox+SoulCycle at-home bike
Black Friday sale at Walmart: Save up to over 50% on fitness equipment from Echelon, NordicTrack, Theragun and more.
Black Friday sale at MYXfitness: Save $250 off the MYX II or MYX II Plus, plus get a gift with purchase (free weight rack; $150 value); free shipping and assembly ($200 value)
Black Friday sale at Nordstrom: Save up to 25% on athleisure and athletic wear from Nike, Sweaty Betty and more.
Black Friday sale at Atoms: Save $20 on one pair of shoes, $50 on two.
Black Friday sale at Tempo: Save $500 on Tempo Studio bundle.
Black Friday sale at The Mirror: Save $500 and get free shipping.
Black Friday sale at Liteboxer: Save $750 off any Liteboxer package.
Black Friday sale at Therabody: Save up to $300 on Theragun, RecoveryAir and more.
Black Friday sale at Outdoor Voices: Save up to 50% off apparel.
Black Friday sale at Fitbit: Save up to $100 with free two-day shipping on orders over $50.
Black Friday sale at FlexIt: Save up to $250 on training plans.
Black Friday sale at Hyperice: Save up to 20%.
Black Friday sale at Echelon: Save 25% and get free shipping on equipment.
Black Friday sale at Apple: Get up to $100 in gift cards with purchase.
Black Friday sale at Etekcity: Save up to 33% off body fat scales on Amazon.
Black Friday sale at DB Method: Save up to $100 on kits.
Black Friday sale at FitFighter: Save 20% sitewide.
Black Friday sale at Hydrow: Save $500 plus free shipping on rowers.
Black Friday sale at Ice Barrel: Save $195 on cold therapy ice bath with code COLDERNOW.
Black Friday Sale at JLab: Save up to 50% on JLab headphones on Amazon.
Black Friday sale at HYLETE: Save 30% sitewide on fitness apparel.
Black Friday sale at Ergatta: Save $200 on the Ergatta rower plus two gifts with every purchase: a Polar Heart Rate Monitor, valued at $100, and a Hypervolt Go, valued at $200, for an overall value of $500 with code BF500.
Black Friday sale at Janji: Save 20% sitewide on apparel.
Black Friday sale at Lifepro Fitness: Save 20% sitewide on massagers and more.
Black Friday sale at RENPHO: Save 20% sitewide.
And that's not all. Here are some of favorite fitness deals you can get right now.
Apple Watch (all models)
Save on various Apple Watch models at multiple retailers. Buy a new Series 7 on Amazon for $20 off or save $60 on an Apple Watch SE. If you prefer to shop at Apple, their holiday promo event includes a $50 gift card with the purchase of an Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE. And, Walmart is offering the Series 3 at just $109, a whopping $90 off.
Apple Watch Series 7, $379 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch SE, $219 (reduced from $279)
Apple Watch Series 3, $109 (reduced from $199)
Theragun Elite massager
Therabody slashed the prices of all its Theragun models for Black Friday. While the Theragun Mini ($174) is sure to be a hot item this season due to affordability, you can take $100 off the well-equipped, moderately priced full-size model, Theragun Elite ($299), now through November 30.
Theragun Elite Massager, $299 (reduced from $399)
Theragun Mini massager, $174 (reduced from $199)
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket leggings
Popular Athleta styles rarely go on sale, so Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up for yourself and the whole family. You can save up to 60% at the company's Black Friday sale, including their buttery soft Salutation Stash Pocket leggings in every color.
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket leggings, $40 (reduced from $98)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's Black Friday deals refuse to disappoint, including $50 off the Galaxy Watch 4. More than just a timepiece, it monitors your heart, tracks sleeping habits, workouts and wellness goals, all while connecting to calls, texts and music.
Galaxy Watch 4, $200 (reduced from $250)
Amazon Halo View
The highly anticipated Halo View serves as the first fitness tracker from Amazon. Much more reasonably priced than competitors, the slender wrist piece provides access to key health metrics like heart rate, sleep habits and blood oxygen levels and offers connectability to popular health apps, connectivity to your phone and boasts a seven-day battery life. 12 months of full access to the Halo membership is included with purchase. Pre Order now for $30 off retail price with a December 8 release date and wrap it up in time for the holidays.
Amazon Halo View, $50 (reduced from $80)
Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells
Save on an assortment of Bowflex fitness machines and products on Black Friday, including the popular SelectTech 552 adjustable weight dumbbells, which replaces 15 sets of weights. Currently $100 off with free shipping, every purchase also comes with a one-year membership to JRNY, OnDemand full-body strength training classes courtesy of Bowflex.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, $299 (reduced from $549)
NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill
One of the most established fitness machine brands, NordicTrack takes Black Friday very seriously. Currently the Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, which features an interactive touch screen and full access to iFIT live and on-demand workouts, is $400 off. Also, save $500 on the 2450 model and $700 on the top-of-the-line 2950 model.
NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,599 (reduced from $1,999)
Powerbeats Pro wireless ear buds
When it comes to fitness, owning a pair of ear buds that actually stay in the lobes during rigorous activity levels up your workout. Over 52,300 Amazon reviewers offered a 4.6-out-of-five star rating to Powerbeats Pro wireless ear buds, noting that sound quality, battery life and stay-in-place ability is far superior to the competition. Save $100 on most colors this Black Friday.
Powerbeats Pro wireless ear buds, $150 (reduced from $250)
