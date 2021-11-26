Black Friday deals under $100 you can shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With shipping delays looming over shopper's minds and the nation continuing to experience supply chain disruptions, the holiday shopping season started much earlier than usual this year, bringing an abundance of Black Friday deals along with it. CBS Essentials has compiled a list of the best deals under $100, to help you stay on budget and keep the season as stress-free as possible.

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for a special someone, or simply looking to score a great deal on a product that's caught your eye, these Black Friday sales are ripe with savings. From brands and retailers including Nordstrom, Amazon, Target and more, shop makeup, clothing, footwear, kitchen appliances, and home goods, all under $100.

And don't forget to check out the CBS Essentials Black Friday sale guide to stay up to date on the best savings of the season. Here are 25 of the best Black Friday deals under $100.

HyperX streamer starter pack: $80

HyperX via Best Buy

Equip your aspiring streamer, podcaster, TikToker or ASMRtist with these audio must-haves. The HyperX streamer starter pack comes with a SoloCast USB microphone that features a tap-to-mute function, multi-platform compatibility and a Cloud Core gaming headset with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and 7.1 surround sound.

HyperX streamer starter pack, $80 (regularly $130)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $79

Walmart

Pod-based coffee brewers are convenient, but not always cost effective when you want to make a lot of coffee at once. The Keurig K-Duo ($79) offers the best of both worlds, with K-Cup-based and basket-and-carafe-style brewing options. It's a great gift for a coffee lover.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $99)

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch: $101

Fossil

This shiny Fenmore watch will make a great accessory to any wardrobe, and is on sale for less than one-third of its original price.

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch, $101 (regularly $169)

Always Pan set: $99 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This pan serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest all rolled into one.

Always Pan set, $99 (regularly $145)

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $100 at Amazon

Amazon

With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it's hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones -- once you factor in this half-price Black Friday deal.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

Keurig K-Mini pod coffee brewer: $50 at Amazon

Amazon

There are a handful of Keurig coffee makers on sale for Black Friday, but only a limited few are available for less than $50. The space-saving Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker is just $50 at Amazon for a limited time.

Keurig K-Mini pod coffee brewer, $50 (reduced from $80)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $42 at Amazon

Amazon

See who's come calling at your door, even when you're not at home. Normally priced at $60, you can get the hard-wired version of the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for just $42 at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $42 (reduced from $60)

Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones: $91 at Amazon

Amazon

These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones make a great great gift and are under $100 (while supplies last). Available in four colors.

Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones, $91 (regularly $130)

Lodge 6-quart enameled cast iron dutch oven: $70 at Amazon

Amazon

A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels.

Lodge 6-quart enameled cast iron dutch oven, $70 (regularly $115)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation): $50 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Want to put on some music, check the temperature, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch display and is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and video door bells, making it a great starting point for building a Google Assistant-based smart home. Available in four colors.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation), $50 (regularly $100)

The Google Nest Mini speaker is an inexpensive way to expand your Google Assistant-based smart home into new rooms. It makes a great add-on gift to the Google Nest Hub, while still keeping you under your $100 gift budget.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $25 (regularly $50)

UGG Fluff Yeah slide slippers: $60 at Amazon

Amazon

The holiday season is prime cozy slippers time. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off.

UGG Fluff Yeah slide slippers, $60 (regularly $100)

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick: $14

It Cosmetics

Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics.

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick, $14 (regularly $28)

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker: $50

Target

Save on counter space and coffee shop bills with this Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker, $50 (regularly $90)

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker, $50 (regularly $80)

Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot: $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

It's not too late to score a deal on one of winter's most stylish staple pieces. These microsuede over-the-knee boots are timeless yet trendy, and will blend well with any wardrobe.

Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot, $90 (regularly $135)

Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle (6 quart): $60 at Target

Target

This Instant Pot pressure cooker bundle serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, steamer, sterilizer and food warmer. And with quick one-touch smart cooking, making your favorite recipes will be deliciously easy.

Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle (6 quart), $60 (regularly $130)

Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 yoga leggings: $46 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

These leggings are designed to comfortably move along with you while reducing chafing. The side pocket keeps your phone secure through every pose so you can have a worry-free workout.

Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 yoga leggings, $46 (regularly $108)

PowerXL grill air fryer combo: $100 at Target

Target

Save counter space with this versatile gadget that can grill and air fry to your heart (and stomach's) content.

PowerXL grill air fryer combo, $100 (regularly $190)

David's Tea Relaxation kit: $19



DavidsTea

This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if you don't already have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience.

David's Tea Relaxation kit, $19 (regularly $29)

Honest Beauty 3-in-1 detox mud mask: $17 at Amazon



Amazon

The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.

Honest Beauty 3-in-1 detox mud mask, $17 (regularly $20)

Philips Norelco Multigroom series 7000: $35 at Amazon



Amazon

This powerful, precise Philips grooming kit has 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery boasts up to five hours of battery life per charge.

Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom series 7000, $35 (regularly $60)

Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set: $15 at Amazon



Amazon

Treat your face to a relaxing sculpting massage with this jade roller and Gua Sha set.

Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $15 (regularly $20)

Handheld car vacuum cleaner: $29 at Amazon

Amazon

Clean those hard to reach crevices with this lightweight mini vacuum that comes with three attachments -- a flathead, extendable and brush nozzle -- to keep your vehicle spic and span.

Handheld car vacuum cleaner, $29 (regularly $45)

