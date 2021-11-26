Black Friday deals on laptops and Chromebooks you can shop now
If you're in the market for a new computer, now is the time to start shopping. Black Friday 2021 sales are jam-packed with great deals on Chromebooks, laptops, touchscreens, 2-in-1 devices and more. It's one of your best opportunities all year to buy a Chromebook for as little as $99, or a Windows 10 laptop for as little as $130. You might not find a better deal until Black Friday 2022.
How can you pick between laptops and Chromebooks? If you mostly do light computing tasks, such as visiting websites, writing documents or video conferencing, an inexpensive Chromebook is a great choice. But if you're a gamer, like to edit photos, or frequently work with big data, a more powerful Windows 10 or MacBook is a better option.
Screen size is important -- smaller devices are more portable, but larger screens are easier to read. Features such as touchscreen functionality and tablet mode are a matter of personal preference.
Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Samsung all have deals on Chromebooks and laptops available now, featuring Apple, HP and more. To view all the deals, tap the buttons below. Or scroll down and check out our top laptop picks.
Find some of the highlights from these Black Friday sales ahead. The Chromebooks and laptops below also make for excellent holiday gifts.
GeoBook 120 Minecraft edition 12.5" HD laptop: $130 at Best Buy
This is about as cheap as we've seen any non-Chromebook get this year. The 12.5-inch GeoBook 120 Minecraft edition comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 in S-mode, a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal and Minecraft included free from the Microsoft Store. Features 4GB of memory and 64GB SSD storage.
GeoBook 120 Minecraft edition 12.5" HD laptop, $130 (regularly $260)
You can upgrade your GeoBook to an Intel Pentium processor for just $100 more. And that's not the only upgrade you get: The GeoBook 240 features a full HD screen, 8 GB of memory and 128 GB SSD storage.
GeoBook 240 14.1-inch FHD laptop, $230 (regularly $400)
11.6" ASUS Chromebook (32 GB): $99 at Best Buy
If you're shopping for a Chromebook this holiday season, you'll be hard pressed to find a less expensive device than this $99 ASUS offered by Best Buy right now. It features an Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash memory.
11.6" ASUS Chromebook (32GB), $99 (regularly $219)
13.3" Galaxy Book Pro (512 GB): $1099
Samsung's Black Friday deals include a sale on their Galaxy Book Pro. The 13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features an AMOLED screen that adjusts to indoor and outdoor lighting. The device runs on an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. (For an extra $100, you can upgrade to a 15.6-inch screen.)
Galaxy Book Pro: $1,100 (regularly $1,400)
Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $149 at Best Buy
Or, for $50 more, you can upgrade to this Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook that doubles as a touchscreen tablet during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. The Chromebook features natural finger-touch navigation, multicore processing, a built-in 720p webcam with microphone, a 4 GB system memory and a 32 GB eMMC flash memory.
Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook, $149 (reduced from $379)
11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $160 at Amazon
This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.
11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $160 (reduced from $260)
Samsung Chromebook 4 (32 GB): $129 at Walmart
This slim, 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, 32 GB of storage, a full-size keyboard and trackpad, and voice control with Google Assistant.
Samsung Chromebook 4, $129 (regularly $284)
Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop (512 GB): $1,350
This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance. It has a 16 GB system memory and 512 GB of storage.
14" Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 convertible (64 GB): $160
Another solid Chromebook option is the 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, currently rated 4.5 stars at Amazon. The touchscreen has a 360-degree hinge that converts it between laptop mode, tent mode, tablet mode and stand mode. It has 4 GB of memory, 64 GB of storage and a battery that lasts 10 hours on a charge.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 convertible, $160 (reduced from $320)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (256 GB): $800 at Best Buy
This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price at Best Buy.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)
MacBook Air (256 GB): $849 at Amazon
The least expensive MacBook option -- aside from picking up an older, refurbished MacBook model, of course -- is the MacBook Air. Powered by the Apple M1 chip, it's a fast machine in a tiny package. It has a silent, fanless design and, of course, Apple's signature Retina display.
The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch screen, 7-core GPU, 256 GB of SSD storage, 8 GB of memory, a backlit keyboard and Touch ID. It's available in gold, silver and space gray. Note that it only has two Thunderbolt ports, one of which will be used for charging.
MacBook Air, $849 (reduced from $999)
